Global Mid-Market Retail POS Software Market Report 2019: Mid-Market POS Penetration & Vendor Market Share by Segment

Who are the real leaders? What are the real software rankings? Who is leading in the Retail software market? Which vendors are leading in sales, innovation, market reach and can implement a complete Unified Commerce approach?
The POS Market is exploding worldwide for three main reasons: the sunset of Windows 7 support, the expansion of retail in emerging economies, and retailers are re-architecting their systems for Unified Commerce (the systems that enable the procurement, sale, and delivery of merchandise independent of channel) and Cloud computing (along with its cost efficiencies).
While most views of the market tend to focus on those largest accounts or the smallest accounts, the mid-market currently comprises a significant population of the installed units on a worldwide basis. Combine this with the fact that emerging retailers are both the greatest area of growth and also represents the largest population of retailers that are not using any technology, it is easy to understand the importance of this underserved area of research. This research specifically addresses this area - fast-growing retailers that are between the startups and the giants.
The goal of this report, as well as the entire Retail Executive Advisory Program (REAP), is to provide the retail community with the most detailed and complete picture imaginable of the retail technology landscape. We do this to assist retailers in vendor selection and to help the industry understand the trends, drivers, and barriers that are fundamentally transforming our industry.
Retailers are encouraged to use these charts in discussions with their vendor partners. It is our intent that they provide unique insights into vendor strategy and provide thought-provoking questions as we all move though and prosper in the Era of Intentional Innovation.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Overview
- Introduction, Key Definitions
- WorldWide Mid-Market POS Software
- Mid-Market POS Penetration
- Vendor Market Share by Segment
- Trends, Drivers and Barriers
- Vendor Positioning Maps (by region and segment)
- Vendor Profiles
- Methodology
Companies Mentioned
- Auto-Star
- Cegid Group
- CitiXsys
- Diebold Nixdorf
- ECR Software
- Epicor
- Epos Now
- Fujitsu
- Gilbarco
- Global Payments
- Granbury Solutions
- Infor
- iQmetrix
- Jonas SW
- KWI
- LivePOS
- LS Retail
- McKesson RX
- Mi9
- Microsoft
- NCR
- NEC
- Oracle
- Panasonic
- ParTech
- PDX Inc.
- Petrosoft
- Posera
- Retail Pro
- Revention
- SIR Solutions
- Squirrel Systems
- Toast
- Tokheim
- Toshiba GCS
- Verifone
- Vista Entertainment
- Windward Software
- Zonal
