Global Migraine Drugs Markets, 2014-2019 & 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Migraine Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global migraine drugs market grew at a CAGR of around 14% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global migraine drugs market to exhibit strong growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).



Migraine is a neurological condition that causes unilateral or throbbing pain in the forehead, side of the head or around the eyes. The pain is often accompanied by autonomic symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, photophobia and phonophobia. Migraine is generally diagnosed by examining the patient's medical history and symptoms, as well as by performing blood tests, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computerized tomography (CT) scans. At present, over the counter (OTC) medicines and prescribed injections are available to relieve the symptoms and reduce the frequency and severity of migraine attacks. These drugs are either taken regularly or during attacks or exacerbations of chronic pain.



A significant rise in the prevalence and diagnosis of migraine represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the improvement in reimbursement policies for migraine medications, along with the escalating demand for precision medicines, is also contributing to the market growth.



Furthermore, the growing demand for electrical nerve stimulating devices to treat migraine and the expected approval of new classes of drugs that are in late-stage pipeline and have higher clinical efficacy, such as the introduction of calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) monoclonal antibodies, are also driving the market growth. Besides this, the testing of migraine drugs for the treatment of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is expected to create a positive influence on the market growth.



For instance, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which was examining Zavegepant for the treatment of acute migraines, has commenced the clinical trial on the same drug to mitigate the neuro-immune consequences among COVID-19 patients.



However, a decline in clinical visits and procedural treatment of migraines due to social distancing norms has impacted the market growth.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global migraine drugs market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global migraine drugs market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the treatment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the route of administration?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global migraine drugs market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Migraine Drugs Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Treatment Type

6.1 Abortive Treatment

6.2 Preventive Treatment



7 Market Breakup by Drug Type

7.1 Triptans

7.2 Ergot Alkaloids

7.3 NSAIDs

7.4 Acetylcholine Inhibitors/ Neurotoxins

7.5 Ditans

7.6 CGRP mAbs

7.7 Others



8 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

8.1 Oral

8.2 Injectable

8.3 Others



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Hospital-Based Pharmacies

9.2 Retail Pharmacies

9.3 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



Abbott Laboratories

Allergan Plc (Abbvie Inc.)

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals)

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Eli Lillyand Company

Endo International Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gbg16g



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com