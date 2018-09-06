Global Military Aerospace Coatings Market 2018-2023: Key Players are PPG, Akzo Nobel, Sherwin-Williams, Hentzen Coatings, Mapaero, 3Chem, Creative Coatings and Qioptiq

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Military Aerospace Coatings Market by Resin Type (Polyurethane and Epoxy), Technology (Liquid and Powder), User Type (OEM and MRO), Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The military aerospace coatings market is estimated to be USD 310.7 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 390.7 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast period.





The market is driven due to the use of military aerospace coatings by different user types, such as OEM and MRO. The high demand for military aerospace coatings for different military aircraft, such as fixed wing and rotary wing is also driving the military aerospace coatings market.







The demand for military aerospace coatings for different military aircraft is high, especially in Russia, the US, China, and India. Competition among countries to become global superpowers, empowerment of their defense sectors, and the adoption of emerging technologies and innovations are expected to drive the demand for military aerospace coatings in these industries. APAC is projected to witness strong growth over the next 5 years followed by North America and Europe.







Different types of military aerospace coatings are used in aircraft, based on the requirements and durability of products. These have distinct properties, which vary according to application requirements. Military aerospace coatings are classified based on resin types, namely, polyurethane, epoxy, and others.





Demand in the coating market is based on the demand for coat layers, such as base coat, and top coat. Generally, polyurethane is applied as a top coat and epoxy is applied as a primer. The growing demand for military aerospace coatings from the APAC and North America regions is expected to drive the market. However, government regulations and policies consume time due to the required approvals andare affecting market growth.







Products based on solvent-based technologies, such as those containing VOCs are affecting the environment in most countries in Europe and North America and backlogs created due to coatings, and other safety regulations are restraining the growth of the military aerospace coatings market in these regions.







Key players in the military aerospace coatings market include PPG (US), Akzo Nobel (Netherlands), Sherwin-Williams (US), Hentzen Coatings (US), Mapaero (France), 3Chem (US), Creative Coatings (US), and Qioptiq (UK).





Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction







2 Research Methodology







2.1 Research Data



2.2 Secondary Data



2.3 Primary Data



2.4 Market Size Estimation



2.5 Data Triangulation



2.6 Assumptions



2.7 Limitations







3 Executive Summary







4 Premium Insights







4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Military Aerospace Coatings Market



4.2 Military Aerospace Coatings Market, By Resin Type



4.3 Military Aerospace Coatings Market, By Resin Type and Country (2017)



4.4 Military Aerospace Coatings Market: Developed vs. Developing Countries



4.5 Military Aerospace Coatings Market, By C0untry







5 Market Overview







5.1 Introduction



5.2 Market Dynamics



5.2.1 Drivers



5.2.1.1 Competition Among Countries to Be A Global Superpower is Strengthening the Defense Sector



5.2.2 Restraints



5.2.2.1 Backlogs Created Due to Coating and Other Safety Regulations



5.2.3 Opportunities



5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Nano, Chrome-Free, and Powder-Based Technologies in Military Aerospace Coatings



5.2.4 Challenges



5.2.4.1 Stringent and Time-Consuming Regulatory Policies



5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends







6 Military Aerospace Coatings Market, By Resin Type







6.1 Introduction



6.2 PU



6.3 Epoxy



6.4 Others



6.4.1 Acrylic



6.4.2 Silicone







7 Military Aerospace Coatings Market, By Technology







7.1 Introduction



7.2 Liquid-Based Technology



7.2.1 Solvent-Based Technology



7.2.2 Water-Based Technology



7.3 Powder-Based Technology







8 Military Aerospace Coatings Market, By Aircraft Type







8.1 Introduction



8.2 Fixed-Wing Aircraft



8.3 Rotary Wing Aircraft







9 Military Aerospace Coatings Market, By User Type







9.1 Introduction



9.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



9.3 Maintenance Repair & Overhaul (MRO)







10 Military Aerospace Coatings Market, By Region







11 Competitive Landscape







11.1 Overview



11.2 Market Ranking



11.3 Competitive Scenario



11.3.1 Investment & Expansion



11.3.2 Merger & Acquisition



11.3.3 New Product Launch







12 Company Profiles







12.1 PPG Industries



12.2 Akzo Nobel



12.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company



12.4 Hentzen Coatings, Inc.



12.5 Mapaero



12.6 3chem



12.7 Creative Coatings



12.8 Qioptiq





