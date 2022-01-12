Global Military Airborne Platform Energization Market Report 2021 - New Product Development in Batteries and Alternative Fuels is Driving the Shift Towards Electrification

Jan 12, 2022, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Airborne Platform Energization Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study looks at the different technologies that will impact energization, analyzes the factors driving this shift, and identifies the resultant emerging opportunities.
With ecological concerns becoming more urgent, governments across the world are setting net-zero targets for their militaries and the civil aviation sectors. Military departments are also expressing increasing interest in electric aircraft due to their lower operating costs and stealth capabilities.
In response to the new green policies and the need to enhance capabilities and efficiencies, defense operators are turning to new power sources and energization mechanisms. At present, the commercial sector is driving research into batteries. Hence, defense companies must rely on them for solutions to meet the energization demands of military departments.
It provides the following:
- An outline of the general trends and the drivers and restraints in the airborne energization space
- An analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the defense industry and the airborne energization space
- An analysis of the main technology segments in airborne energization, which are:
- Propulsion
- Fuel
- Batteries
- A few key case studies
- An examination of the major technology areas that will impact the defense industry and the segments likely to benefit from these technologies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Military Airborne Energization Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Market Overview
- Trends Impacting Military Airborne Energization
- Capability Impact - Evolving Technologies
- Key Predictions
3. Research Scope and Objectives
- Research Scope
- Research Objectives and Questions
4. Economic and Geopolitical Analysis
- Geopolitical Snapshot
- Geopolitical Analysis
- COVID-19
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - General Trends
- General Trends Driving Military Airborne Energization
6. Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Drivers Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraints Analysis
7. Technology
- Technologies Analysis
8. Use Cases
- Case Study 1 - Li-ion Batteries-x57 Maxwell
- Case Study 2 - Electric-Alpha Electro
- Case Study 3 - Hybrid-electric-EEL
- Case Study 4 - Hybrid-electric-eFusion
- Case Study 5 - Hydrogen-HyFlyer
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing R&D Investments for Military Airborne Energization
- Growth Opportunity 2: Batteries Enabling Net-zero Emissions Targets
- Growth Opportunity 3: Hydrogen Systems and Fuel Cells to Reduce Weight
- Growth Opportunity 4: Stealth Requirements for the Military Aviation Segment
- Growth Opportunity 5: Improved Energy Efficiency and Integration
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8gjfwn
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article