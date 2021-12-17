Global Military Cyber CONOPS Market Report 2021: Growth Opportunity in the Mergers and Acquisitions for the Military Cyber Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Cyber CONOPS Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research highlights the most important military cybersecurity market trends, evaluates the market and the competition, sums up existing and evolving global threats identifies the main mergers and acquisitions, and explores upcoming disruptive technologies.

This study also identifies the emerging trends, opportunity areas, and technologies that can help achieve security objectives. It provides insights into the impact and evolution of technologies that will benefit participants in the defense industry, relevant verticals, and technology companies seeking new avenues to enhance their portfolios.

Digitization is transforming every aspect of the defense industry, from back-end office operations to the training of military personnel. Cyberwarfare has become common, and cyberspace has turned into a battlefield for major geopolitical and social issues, with different nations using it to gather intelligence or engage in shadow diplomacy.

Cyberthreats continue to evolve, making them harder to detect, prevent, or mitigate. Today, weapon systems are software dependent and networked. Embedded software and IT systems enable operational success; however, they create new and extensive vulnerabilities.

Cyber concepts of operations (CONOPS) are constantly evolving as global defense industries are transforming their operations and capabilities. Investments in disruptive new and existing technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, blockchain, and quantum computing, will drive further changes in cybersecurity in the coming years.

Technology companies that are looking to address the potential requirements of the military cybersecurity market will benefit from this study.

Key Issues Addressed

Which disruptive technologies will have an impact on the military cybersecurity market over the next 10 years?

Over what time frame will each technology have an impact on the market?

How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect the defense industry? What was its impact on the military cyber market?

What are the key military cybersecurity trends?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Military Cyber industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Market Overview

Trends Impacting the Demand for Cybersecurity

Disruptive Forces

Capability Impact - Evolving Technologies

Key Predictions

3. Research Scope and Objectives

Research Scope

Research Objectives and Questions

4. Economic and Geopolitical Analysis

Geopolitical Snapshot

Geopolitical Analysis

COVID-19

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - General Trends

General Trends in the Military Cyber market

6. Growth Drivers and Restraints

Growth Drivers in the Military Cyber market

Growth Drivers Analysis for the Military Cyber market

Growth Restraints in the Military Cyber market

Growth Restraints Analysis for the Military Cyber market

7. Factors Influencing CONOPS

Military Cyberconcepts Evolution

8. Technology

Disruptive Technology Maturity Timelines

Technology Analysis

9. Use Cases

Case Study 1: Disruption of Capabilities - Operation Olympic Games

Case Study 2: Theft of Personal Data

Case Study 3: Manipulation of eCommerce

Case Study 4: Disruption of Capabilities - Wannacry

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing R&D Investments for the Military Cyber market

Growth Opportunity 2: Advanced Threat Simulation for the Military Cyber market

Growth Opportunity 3: Training of Skilled Personnel for the Military Cyber market

Growth Opportunity 4: Cyber EW for the Military Cyber market

Growth Opportunity 5: Low-Cost and Extended Support to Cater to Operators with Limited Budgets

Growth Opportunity 6: Endpoint Security for the Military Cyber market

Growth Opportunity 7: Mergers and Acquisitions for the Military Cyber market

11. The Last Word

