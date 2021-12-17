Global Military Cyber CONOPS Market Report 2021: Growth Opportunity in the Mergers and Acquisitions for the Military Cyber Market

Dec 17, 2021, 13:30 ET
This research highlights the most important military cybersecurity market trends, evaluates the market and the competition, sums up existing and evolving global threats identifies the main mergers and acquisitions, and explores upcoming disruptive technologies.
This study also identifies the emerging trends, opportunity areas, and technologies that can help achieve security objectives. It provides insights into the impact and evolution of technologies that will benefit participants in the defense industry, relevant verticals, and technology companies seeking new avenues to enhance their portfolios.
Digitization is transforming every aspect of the defense industry, from back-end office operations to the training of military personnel. Cyberwarfare has become common, and cyberspace has turned into a battlefield for major geopolitical and social issues, with different nations using it to gather intelligence or engage in shadow diplomacy.
Cyberthreats continue to evolve, making them harder to detect, prevent, or mitigate. Today, weapon systems are software dependent and networked. Embedded software and IT systems enable operational success; however, they create new and extensive vulnerabilities.
Cyber concepts of operations (CONOPS) are constantly evolving as global defense industries are transforming their operations and capabilities. Investments in disruptive new and existing technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, blockchain, and quantum computing, will drive further changes in cybersecurity in the coming years.
Technology companies that are looking to address the potential requirements of the military cybersecurity market will benefit from this study.
Key Issues Addressed
- Which disruptive technologies will have an impact on the military cybersecurity market over the next 10 years?
- Over what time frame will each technology have an impact on the market?
- How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect the defense industry? What was its impact on the military cyber market?
- What are the key military cybersecurity trends?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Military Cyber industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Market Overview
- Trends Impacting the Demand for Cybersecurity
- Disruptive Forces
- Capability Impact - Evolving Technologies
- Key Predictions
3. Research Scope and Objectives
- Research Scope
- Research Objectives and Questions
4. Economic and Geopolitical Analysis
- Geopolitical Snapshot
- Geopolitical Analysis
- COVID-19
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - General Trends
- General Trends in the Military Cyber market
6. Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Drivers in the Military Cyber market
- Growth Drivers Analysis for the Military Cyber market
- Growth Restraints in the Military Cyber market
- Growth Restraints Analysis for the Military Cyber market
7. Factors Influencing CONOPS
- Military Cyberconcepts Evolution
8. Technology
- Disruptive Technology Maturity Timelines
- Technology Analysis
9. Use Cases
- Case Study 1: Disruption of Capabilities - Operation Olympic Games
- Case Study 2: Theft of Personal Data
- Case Study 3: Manipulation of eCommerce
- Case Study 4: Disruption of Capabilities - Wannacry
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing R&D Investments for the Military Cyber market
- Growth Opportunity 2: Advanced Threat Simulation for the Military Cyber market
- Growth Opportunity 3: Training of Skilled Personnel for the Military Cyber market
- Growth Opportunity 4: Cyber EW for the Military Cyber market
- Growth Opportunity 5: Low-Cost and Extended Support to Cater to Operators with Limited Budgets
- Growth Opportunity 6: Endpoint Security for the Military Cyber market
- Growth Opportunity 7: Mergers and Acquisitions for the Military Cyber market
11. The Last Word
