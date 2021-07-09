Global Military Cyber Weapons Markets 2021-2027: Security Type, Application, Offensive Technology, Defensive Technology, Techniques

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Cyber Weapons - Market and Technologies Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Global Military Cyber Weapons - Market and Technology Forecast to 2027"examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of military cyber weapon technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years ( 2019-2027) in the defence Industry.

It also examines military cyber weapons markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Military Cyber Weapons are software and IT systems that, through Information and Communication Technology (ICT) networks, manipulate, deny, disrupt, degrade, or destroy targeted information systems or networks. Commonly, cyber technology will have dual functions: attack/defence, peaceful/aggressive, legal/illegal.

A large number of cyber operations use computer administration tools that have multiple uses. In these cases, the difference lies in the intent of the user, not the capability of the cyber tool. The global military cyber weapon market is dominated by companies based in the United States, Israel and EU



Throughout the report, we show how military cyber weapons are used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady-state", the emergence of new military cyber weapons technology.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Overview: Snapshot of the various military cyber weapon tech in the defence market during 2019-2027, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence of new technologies

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in this market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Trend Analysis: Key Defense Markets: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario

1.5 Who will benefit from this report

1.5.1 Business Leaders & Business Developers

1.5.2 Defense Primes

1.5.3 Policy Makers, Analysts and Planners

1.6 Language



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Military Cyber Weapons - Classification Based on Security Type, Application, Technology and Technique

2.2 Military Cyber Weapons - Trends and Insights

2.3 Major Findings

2.4 Major Conclusions

2.5 Important Tables and Graphs



3 Current and Future Technologies - Military Cyber Weapons

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Classification by Security Type

3.2.1 End Point Security

3.2.2 Network Security

3.2.3 Application Security

3.2.4 Cloud Security

3.2.5 Content Security

3.2.6 Industrial Control System Security

3.3 Classification by Application

3.3.1 Communication Network

3.3.2 Power Grid

3.3.3 Air Traffic Control

3.3.4 Transportation Systems

3.3.5 Financial Systems

3.3.6 Hospitals

3.4 Classification by Offensive Technology

3.4.1 Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

3.4.2 Penetration Driven Assault

3.4.3 Reverse Rules Attack

3.4.4 Worms & Viruses

3.5 Classification by Defensive Technology

3.5.1 Anti-Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

3.5.2 Anti-Penetration Driven Assault

3.5.3 Anti-Reverse Rules Attack

3.5.4 Anti-Worms & Viruses

3.6 Classification by Techniques

3.6.1 Binary Exploitation

3.6.2 Cryptography

3.6.3 Forensics

3.6.4 Reverse Engineering

3.6.5 Web Exploitation

3.7 Current Technologies

3.8 Future Technologies



4 Current and Future Market Overview - Military Cyber Weapons

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Current Markets

4.3 Future Markets

4.4 How to reach scale

4.4.1 Challenges Involved in Scaling

4.4.2 Strategy for Scaling



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Industry Chain Structure

5.1.2 Support for Local Industry

5.1.3 Policy

5.1.4 Drivers

5.1.5 Inhibitors

5.1.6 Opportunities

5.1.7 Challenges

5.2 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Competitive Rivalry

5.2.2 Supplier Power

5.2.3 Buyer Power

5.2.4 Threat of Substitution

5.2.5 Threat of New Entry

5.3 Macro environment

5.3.1 Macroeconomic factors

5.3.2 Political

5.3.3 Economic

5.3.4 Social

5.3.5 Technological

5.4 Forecast factors

Leading Companies in the Military Cyber Weapons Market

AeroVironment

Airbus Defence and Space

AVAST

BAE Systems

Boeing Co

Clear Water Compliance

CynergisTek

Elbit Systems

Exodus Intelligence

Fire Eye

Israel Aerospace Industries

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

MetricStream

Netragard

Nettitude

Northrop Grumman Corp

Saab

Telus Security Labs

VSR

Zerodium

