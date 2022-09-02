Global Military Drone Market Report 2022: Capacity for Varied Operations Included Logistics, Combat & Rescue Driving Adoption and Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Drone Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Product Type, By Technology, By Altitude, By Range, Extended Visual Line of Sight, Beyond Line of Sight), By Weight, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global military drone market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market is driven by the growing popularity of unmanned aerial vehicles in the armed forces and increasing defense expenditure by developing countries.

Unmanned aerial vehicles are now being used by military forces for a variety of purposes, including crowd control, border security, crime prevention, conducting insurgencies, threat detection, identifying risk-prone locations, and disaster management, among others.

They are considered a more affordable alternative to hiring defense professionals for the armed forces. Modern warfare is increasingly dependent on military drones. Soldiers who are in inhospitable locations or on the battlefield can receive logistical help from drones. Drones have the capacity to transport missiles, heavy armaments, and tons of ammunition.



Besides, the rising popularity of unmanned aerial vehicles in the armed services due to their extensive military applications, including surveying and mapping, monitoring, and combat operations are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, increased defense spending and ongoing R&D activities are anticipated to positively influence the growth of the global military drone market.



The global military drone market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, altitude, range, weight, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on product, the market is divided into fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and hybrid. Fixed-wing aircraft are expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The primary benefit of fixed-wing aircraft is their ability to travel long distances on a single battery, making them suitable for monitoring and surveillance operations. Military drones with fixed wings can still fly and land safely in the event of total failure. Because fixed-wing aircraft have outstanding aerodynamics, the most sophisticated and potent unmanned aerial vehicles are built using fixed-wing constructions.



Major market players operating in the global military drone market are Northrop Grumman Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries, AeroVironment, Inc. , Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, Thales Group, Textron Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, BAE Systems plc.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:In this report, global military drone market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Military Drone Market, By Product Type:

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Hybrid

Military Drone Market, By Technology:

Remotely Operated Drones

Semi-Autonomous Drone

Autonomous Drone

Military Drone Market, By Altitude:

HALE

MALE

LALE

Military Drone Market, By Range:

Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)

Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)

Military Drone Market, By Weight:

Below 500 kg

500-1000 kg

1000- 2000 kg

Above 2000 kg

Military Drone Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Thailand

Indonesia

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Russia

Poland

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Iran

Israel

UAE

Turkey

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/be1bc2

