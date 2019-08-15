Global Military Helicopter - Market and Technology Forecast to 2027

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Market forecasts by Region, by Platform, and by Component. Country analysis, Market Overview, Opportunity Analysis, and Leading Companies

Global military helicopter market, valued over US$23.3 billion in 2019, is projected grow at a CAGR of 3.8%, to value US$28.8 billion by 2027. The cumulative market for global expenditure on military helicopters is valued at US$ 223.12 billion over the forecast period. The demand is coming from Non-US countries including Asia, Middle East, Central and Eastern Europe and Africa. More than 66% business through 2027 will be generated from these regions. Asia Pacific is leading the current market for new orders (35.7%) with India alone accounting for over 40% of the military helicopter orders from the region. Europe with Russia is leading the orders in Central and Eastern Europe. The reasons for this significant increase in exports and international sale of military helicopters includes changing battle field conditions, changing battle techniques and strategies, changes in purchase policies and procedures are favorable for military helicopters. The report "Global Military Helicopter Market Forecast to 2027" offers detailed analysis of the global military helicopter market over the next eight years, and provides market size forecasts. Furthermore, it covers key technological and market trends in the industry and analyzes factors influencing demand for military helicopters.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following

- Overview: Snapshot of the military helicopter market during 2019 - 2027, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as by application, types and variants. It sheds light on the emergence of new platforms like H-Force or weaponry systems like X2.

- Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the platforms and avionics and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

- Segment Analysis: Insights into the military helicopter market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

- Regional Review: Insights into present military helicopter strength and future demand for top countries within a region.

- Regional Analysis: Insights into the military helicopter market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

- Trend Analysis - Key Defense Market: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the military helicopter segments expected to be in demand in each region.

- Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in military helicopters expected to be executed during the forecast period.

- Competitive landscape analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of the global military helicopter industry. It provides an overview of key defense companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.

- Military Helicopter Market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.8% over 2019-2027.

- In terms of application, utility military helicopter segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of expenditure globally

- Transport and Attack / Assault helicopters are anticipated to account for the second and third largest segments in terms of expenditure over the forecast period.

- The remaining market share is held by Search and Rescue, Reconnaissance and observation and training helicopters

- Medium weight military helicopters will generate maximum demand worldwide

- Rising measures for countering terrorism will increase demand for mainland military helicopters

Reasons to buy

- Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global military helicopter market over the next eight years

- Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different military helicopter segments in the top spending countries and other potential non-U.S. markets across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them

- Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

- Identify the major channels that are driving the global military helicopter market, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

- Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the defense ministries of different countries within the global military helicopter market

- Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the military helicopter providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available

