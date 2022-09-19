Global Military Medical Device Technology Analysis/Opportunity Report 2022 - Rapid Hemostasis, Health Monitoring Wearables, and Human Augmentation are Improving the Health of the Armed Forces

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Military Medical Device Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service examines the emerging technologies being used in military health systems.

This study covers only locally applied hemostatic agents in prehospital settings; intravenous infusion in hospital settings is not included.

In addition to hemostatic wound care, the use of health monitoring devices such as wearables is growing. These devices track vital statistics, including heart rate, blood pressure, and stress and fatigue levels and also enable decision-making pertaining to medical evacuation. Digital health technology is also being used for proactive wellness care and to take care of the mental health of personnel.

Over the years, the healthcare industry has developed several unique technologies for emergency medical services and critical care. An important user of critical care healthcare products is the military or the defense forces. Advanced medical technologies have improved the care that is offered, and they also enable safer and quicker care for soldiers.



Severe hemorrhages can result in hemodynamic instability, hypoxemia, multiple organ failure, or death. A key reason for patient fatality is blood loss due to trauma or injury on the battlefield. Typically, intravenous (systemic) or local (topical) hemostatic agents are used to control excessive bleeding.



Natural biomaterials have gained popularity due to their ease of use and rapid action. However, some of these hemostatic dressings cause irritation and exothermic reactions on the skin and take slow action to stop the bleeding. Advanced hemostatic wound care solutions address these challenges, and they will play an important role in military health systems.



The augmented and improved performance of human beings with enhanced physical power and immunological resistance will become important future expectations on the battlefield. Human augmentation devices such as exoskeletons will revolutionize the military health system through the prevention of injuries.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Military Medical Device Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment Analysis

Rapid Care and Mobile Care are the Key Military Health System Requirements.

Digital and Robotic Technologies are Addressing Military Health Requirements.

The Key Innovation Areas in Military Health Systems Include Wound Care, Health Monitoring, and Human Augmentation.

Increased Funding and Collaboration between MedTech and Federal Organizations are Driving Technology Advancements.

Cybersecurity and Connectivity Concerns are Challenging the Adoption of Digital Health Devices.

Scope of Analysis

Research Methodology

3. Hemostatic Innovations for Militaries

Hemostatic Solutions in Militaries - Key Requirements

Bandages and Gauze Embedded with Hemostatic Materials are the Most Commonly Used Hemostatic Products.

Emerging Hemostasis Technologies and Trends in Military Settings

Hemostatic Biomaterials from Natural Sources

Universities' Noteworthy Hemostatic Innovations

Emerging Hemostatic Innovations to Address Truncal Hemorrhages

Chitosan-based Wound Dressings for Hemostatic Effect

Kaolin-based Hemostatic Dressings that Accelerate the Body's Natural Clotting Process

Chitosan-based Wound Dressings for Bleeding Control

All-in-One Pressure Bandages that Stop the Bleeding of Severe Wounds

4. Wearable Health Monitoring Innovations for Militaries

The Monitoring of Military Personnel Health Enables Better Physical and Mental Health and Reduces Injuries.

Wearables are the Most Commonly Used Technology Platforms for Remote Health Monitoring in Militaries.

Emerging Technologies and Trends in Wearable Health Monitoring for Militaries

Sensor and Digital Innovation in Health Monitoring

Universities' Noteworthy Remote Health Monitoring Innovations

Remote Health Monitoring of Soldiers' Physiological and Behavioral Data

Mobile Health Application to Monitor Users' Moods and Emotions

Tissue-integrated Biosensors for the Continuous Monitoring of Body Vitals

Smartphone-compatible Application for the Early Detection of Injuries

5. Robotic Exoskeleton Innovations for Militaries

Robotic Exoskeletons Reduce the Risk of Injury in Military Personnel.

Innovations in Materials, Actuators, and Power to Improve the Performance of Robotic Exoskeletons

Universities' Noteworthy Soft and Lightweight Robotic Exoskeleton Innovations

Smart Exoskeletons Capture Crucial Insights about Soldiers.

AI-powered Exoskeletons

Load-bearing Exoskeletons to Improve Performance and Reduce Musculoskeletal Injuries

Full-body Exoskeleton Suits to Improve Physical Strength

Smart Exoskeletons to Improve Endurance and Provide Unimpaired Mobility

Human Biomechanics-inspired Exoskeleton Suits to Improve Operator Mobility

6. Innovation Indicators

Military-funded Research is Driving Innovation in Hemostatics.

A Growing Number of Partnerships will Provide More Efficient Wound Care Solutions in Military Settings.

Private and Public Funding is Accelerating the Development of Innovative Wound Care Products.

Government-led Efforts are Encouraging Innovation in the Exoskeleton Industry for Defense.

Collaborations and Partnerships will Expand the Use of Robotic Exoskeletons in Defense.

The US Military is Actively Adopting Real-time Monitoring to Control its Troops.

The US Military is Partnering with Digital Health Technology Companies to Optimize Soldiers' Performance.

US and Chinese Defense Bodies are Adopting Emerging Technologies in Military Health, Especially Digital Technologies.

The Russian Military is Focusing on Human Augmentation Technologies.

Smart Garments and Robotic Exoskeletons are the Most Impactful Emerging Medical Technologies in Military Health Systems.

Hemostatic and Health Monitoring are Easy-to-Implement and Highly Impactful Solutions that Improve the Health of Military Personnel.

Technology Roadmap of Military Medical Systems

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Easy-to-Use and Quick Wound Sealing Hemostatic Solutions for Trauma Injuries

Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Behavioral Therapy for Military Personnel

Growth Opportunity 3: Patient-centric Care for Military Personnel

8. Appendix

