Global Military Radars Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 -The Most Important Warfare Technology of the 20th and 21st Century

This report analyzes the worldwide market in US$ Million by the following Platforms:

Land

Air

Naval

Space

The report profiles 66 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Applied Radar, Inc. ( USA )

) BAE Systems plc (UK)

FLIR Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Harris Corporation ( USA )

) Honeywell International, Inc. ( USA )

) Indra Sistemas, S.A. ( Spain )

) Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. ( Israel )

) Leonardo DRS ( USA )

) Lockheed Martin Corporation ( USA )

) MACOM ( USA )

) Northrop Grumman Corporation (UK)

Raytheon Company ( USA )

) Reutech Radar Systems ( South Africa )

) Rockwell Collins ( USA )

) Saab Group ( Sweden )

) Telephonics Corporation ( USA )

) Terma A/S ( Denmark )

) Thales Group ( France )

Key Topics Covered



1. Industry Overview

Radars: The Most Important Warfare Technology of the 20th and 21st Century

A Quick Review of Major Trends & Drivers

Healthy Global Defense Spending Outlook to Spur Growth Opportunities in the Radars Market

The U.S. & Europe Once Again Emerge to Drive Global Military Spending in 2018

Asia & the Middle East Will Continue to Remain Long-Term Driving Forces for Growth in Military Spending

Defense Spending Growth Shifts From Developed to Emerging Countries

Growing Security Threats & International Border Tensions Provide the Foundation for Future Growth in the Market

Focus on Building Military Strength to Manage Unsettled Borders to Benefit Proactive Radar Based Warfare Strategies & Techniques

Strengthening Global Recovery: A Positive Sign for Stable Defense Spending Growth

Smart Military & Increasing Use of IT in Military Operations Expands the Role of Radars

Missile Guidance: A Key Application Area of Military Radars

Importance of Radars Grows in Military Surveillance & Reconnaissance Applications

Radar Based Navigation of Military Unmanned Vehicles Grows in Popularity and Importance

Anti-Radar Materials: A Threat to Radar Systems

International Military Modernization Efforts to Spur Growth Potential

Radar Technology Innovation to Spur Growth in the Market

Cognitive Radar: The Emerging Future of Intelligent Military Radar

Cognitive Capability Powers Electronic Warfare Solutions

Advancements in Radar Technology to Benefit Market Growth

Target Recognition and Tracking Algorithms in Radar Applications

Multiple and Small Antennas Gain Significance in Military Applications

Hard to Detect and Low Power Ultra-wideband Technology Primarily Intended for Military Applications

Through-the-wall Radar Imaging Provides Situational Awareness with High Resolution Imaging as the Battlefield Spreads to Urban Areas

Compressive Sensing Approach Provides Accurate Waveform Representation with Reduced Data Samples

Separation of Transmitter and Receiver in Bistatic and Multistatic Radar Systems Reduces Sensitivity to Stealth Technology

Signal Processing Enables Radar Systems to Meet Increasing Bandwidth and Performance Requirements

Market Outlook



2. Product Overview

Introduction

Principles of RADAR

Reflection

Radar Equation

Polarization

Interference

Noise

Clutter

Jamming

Radar Signal Processing

Distance Measurement

Transit Time

Frequency Modulation

Speed Measurement

Plot and Track Extraction

Reduction of Interference Effects

Radar Engineering

Antenna Design

Parabolic Reflector

Slotted Waveguide

Radar Modulators

Radar Frequency Bands

Radar Roles and Functions

Weather-Sensing Radar Systems

Air Traffic Control and Navigation

Detection and Search Radars

Threat Radars

Battlefield and Reconnaissance Radar

Missile Guidance Systems

Space and Range Instrumentation Radar Systems

PC Radar Technology

Radar Types

3M Radar

Millimeter Cloud Radar

Imaging Radar

Incoherent Scatter

SCR-270 Radar

Multistatic Radar

Planar Array Radar

Precision Approach Radar

Low Probability of Intercept

HF Radar

Passive Radar

X-Band Radar

Continuous-Wave Radar

Radar Gun

Doppler Radar

Basic Concept

Application in Weather Radar

Doppler Radar Tower

Pulse-Doppler Radar

Signal Demodulation

Underlying Principle

Range Ambiguity

Application Considerations

Moving Targets

Phased Array Radars (PAR)

Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)

Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA)

AESA Vs PESA

AESA Radars

Airborne Systems

Sea and Ground-based Systems



3. Product Innovations/Introductions

CODALTEC Launches Range of Surface Surveillance Radars

LIG Nex1 Releases Short Range Air Defense Radar

BAE Systems Introduces iMOTR

Thales Launches Ground Fire Multifunction Radar Systems

Thales Unveils TRAC NG Radar

Thales Releases Dual-Axis Multi-Beam Radar, NS200

Thales Launches Compact 3D Tactical Ground Master 60 Radar

Leonardo-Finmeccanica Launches 360 Degree Airborne Radar



4. Recent Industry Activity

Indra and Lockheed Martin Sign Heads of Agreement

Norautron Inks Framework Agreement with Saab

Hensoldt Acquires Kelvin Hughes

Raytheon and Lockheed Collaborate with Japanese Partners

Raytheon Bags a Contract for Developing 3DELRR System

Lockheed Martin Bags a Contract to Offer Radar Threat System

Rada Receives Order for Multi-Mission Hemispheric Radars

IAI Elta Receives Order for MADR from Czech Republic Govt.

US ARL Inks Collaborative Agreement with Raytheon

Saab Enters into Cooperation Agreement with ERA

Telephonics Receives a Contract from Saab

BAE Systems to Upgrade Australian Radar Network

Raytheon Receives Contract for Developing EASR

LONGBOW Bags Contract for Upgrading FCR

Raytheon Receives a Contract from US Navy for ROTHR Program



5. Focus on Select Global Players



6. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 66 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 86)



The United States (33)

(33) Canada (5)

(5) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (34)

(34) - France (2)

(2) - Germany (3)

(3) - The United Kingdom (12)

(12) - Italy (2)

(2) - Spain (1)

(1) - Rest of Europe (14)

(14) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

(Excluding Japan) (10) Latin America (1)

(1) Africa (1)

