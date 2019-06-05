Global Military Radars Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 -The Most Important Warfare Technology of the 20th and 21st Century
Jun 05, 2019, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Radars: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
This report analyzes the worldwide market in US$ Million by the following Platforms:
- Land
- Air
- Naval
- Space
The report profiles 66 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Applied Radar, Inc. (USA)
- BAE Systems plc (UK)
- FLIR Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Harris Corporation (USA)
- Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
- Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain)
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel)
- Leonardo DRS (USA)
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
- MACOM (USA)
- Northrop Grumman Corporation (UK)
- Raytheon Company (USA)
- Reutech Radar Systems (South Africa)
- Rockwell Collins (USA)
- Saab Group (Sweden)
- Telephonics Corporation (USA)
- Terma A/S (Denmark)
- Thales Group (France)
Key Topics Covered
1. Industry Overview
Radars: The Most Important Warfare Technology of the 20th and 21st Century
A Quick Review of Major Trends & Drivers
Healthy Global Defense Spending Outlook to Spur Growth Opportunities in the Radars Market
The U.S. & Europe Once Again Emerge to Drive Global Military Spending in 2018
Asia & the Middle East Will Continue to Remain Long-Term Driving Forces for Growth in Military Spending
Defense Spending Growth Shifts From Developed to Emerging Countries
Growing Security Threats & International Border Tensions Provide the Foundation for Future Growth in the Market
Focus on Building Military Strength to Manage Unsettled Borders to Benefit Proactive Radar Based Warfare Strategies & Techniques
Strengthening Global Recovery: A Positive Sign for Stable Defense Spending Growth
Smart Military & Increasing Use of IT in Military Operations Expands the Role of Radars
Missile Guidance: A Key Application Area of Military Radars
Importance of Radars Grows in Military Surveillance & Reconnaissance Applications
Radar Based Navigation of Military Unmanned Vehicles Grows in Popularity and Importance
Anti-Radar Materials: A Threat to Radar Systems
International Military Modernization Efforts to Spur Growth Potential
Radar Technology Innovation to Spur Growth in the Market
Cognitive Radar: The Emerging Future of Intelligent Military Radar
Cognitive Capability Powers Electronic Warfare Solutions
Advancements in Radar Technology to Benefit Market Growth
Target Recognition and Tracking Algorithms in Radar Applications
Multiple and Small Antennas Gain Significance in Military Applications
Hard to Detect and Low Power Ultra-wideband Technology Primarily Intended for Military Applications
Through-the-wall Radar Imaging Provides Situational Awareness with High Resolution Imaging as the Battlefield Spreads to Urban Areas
Compressive Sensing Approach Provides Accurate Waveform Representation with Reduced Data Samples
Separation of Transmitter and Receiver in Bistatic and Multistatic Radar Systems Reduces Sensitivity to Stealth Technology
Signal Processing Enables Radar Systems to Meet Increasing Bandwidth and Performance Requirements
Market Outlook
2. Product Overview
Introduction
Principles of RADAR
Reflection
Radar Equation
Polarization
Interference
Noise
Clutter
Jamming
Radar Signal Processing
Distance Measurement
Transit Time
Frequency Modulation
Speed Measurement
Plot and Track Extraction
Reduction of Interference Effects
Radar Engineering
Antenna Design
Parabolic Reflector
Slotted Waveguide
Radar Modulators
Radar Frequency Bands
Radar Roles and Functions
Weather-Sensing Radar Systems
Air Traffic Control and Navigation
Detection and Search Radars
Threat Radars
Battlefield and Reconnaissance Radar
Missile Guidance Systems
Space and Range Instrumentation Radar Systems
PC Radar Technology
Radar Types
3M Radar
Millimeter Cloud Radar
Imaging Radar
Incoherent Scatter
SCR-270 Radar
Multistatic Radar
Planar Array Radar
Precision Approach Radar
Low Probability of Intercept
HF Radar
Passive Radar
X-Band Radar
Continuous-Wave Radar
Radar Gun
Doppler Radar
Basic Concept
Application in Weather Radar
Doppler Radar Tower
Pulse-Doppler Radar
Signal Demodulation
Underlying Principle
Range Ambiguity
Application Considerations
Moving Targets
Phased Array Radars (PAR)
Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)
Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA)
AESA Vs PESA
AESA Radars
Airborne Systems
Sea and Ground-based Systems
3. Product Innovations/Introductions
CODALTEC Launches Range of Surface Surveillance Radars
LIG Nex1 Releases Short Range Air Defense Radar
BAE Systems Introduces iMOTR
Thales Launches Ground Fire Multifunction Radar Systems
Thales Unveils TRAC NG Radar
Thales Releases Dual-Axis Multi-Beam Radar, NS200
Thales Launches Compact 3D Tactical Ground Master 60 Radar
Leonardo-Finmeccanica Launches 360 Degree Airborne Radar
4. Recent Industry Activity
Indra and Lockheed Martin Sign Heads of Agreement
Norautron Inks Framework Agreement with Saab
Hensoldt Acquires Kelvin Hughes
Raytheon and Lockheed Collaborate with Japanese Partners
Raytheon Bags a Contract for Developing 3DELRR System
Lockheed Martin Bags a Contract to Offer Radar Threat System
Rada Receives Order for Multi-Mission Hemispheric Radars
IAI Elta Receives Order for MADR from Czech Republic Govt.
US ARL Inks Collaborative Agreement with Raytheon
Saab Enters into Cooperation Agreement with ERA
Telephonics Receives a Contract from Saab
BAE Systems to Upgrade Australian Radar Network
Raytheon Receives Contract for Developing EASR
LONGBOW Bags Contract for Upgrading FCR
Raytheon Receives a Contract from US Navy for ROTHR Program
5. Focus on Select Global Players
6. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 66 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 86)
- The United States (33)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (34)
- - France (2)
- - Germany (3)
- - The United Kingdom (12)
- - Italy (2)
- - Spain (1)
- - Rest of Europe (14)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
