Global Military Robots Market to 2026: Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Segment is Expected to Lead the Market

The Global Military Robots market is expected to reach $29.87 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.8% during 2019 to 2026



Military robots also called as Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are automated robots or remote-controlled mobile robots designed for military purposes, from transport to search & rescue operations. Dirty, dangerous, repetitive jobs and several hazardous tasks, such as breaking enemy barriers & detecting chemical weapons are carried out by remotely controlled military robots as it takes away the risk of a soldier's life.



These robots are controlled by soldiers and are programmed to perform as instructed. The military robots come in a range of shapes & sizes that depends on the kinds of jobs the robot is built to carry out. It uses various advance technologies such as sensors, GPS, LIDAR, and fibre optics tether that allow them to gather information from their surroundings, some sort of locomotion and a power source.



Factors such as increasing use of robots in areas affected by chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) attacks, rise in popularity of artificial intelligence and robotics in military applications, increasing terrorist activities across the globe, increased use of robots for mine countermeasures, and increasing use of UAVs in life-threatening missions are driving the market growth. However, UAV reliability and high operational costs of AUVs may restrict the market growth.



Amongst application, the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to increasing investments made by the US Army Research Laboratory (ARL) in developing ground-based robots for ISR operations and common intelligent service robot (ISR) functions.



Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) is one of the major applications of military robots. UAVs, UGVs, USVs, ROVs, and AUVs are extensively used in ISR applications. Small UGVs are mainly used in the military sector to provide battlefield intelligence. Currently, armed forces worldwide no longer rely on human scouts instead use small robots, which can remain almost invisible to the enemy.



The key vendors mentioned are General Dynamics Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Thales Group, AeroVironment Inc., Cobham PLC, Boeing, BAE Systems PLC, Boston Dynamics, Saab AB, Elbit Systems Ltd, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Turkish Aerospace Industries, Endeavor Robotics, QinetiQ Group PLC, and FLIR Systems Inc.



