Global Military Rugged Display Market Report 2021-2028: Opportunities in Stimulating Demand for Rugged Avionics Display

DUBLIN, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Rugged Display Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Display Size, Screen Type, Resolution, and Users" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The military rugged display market is expected to grow from US$ 1,699.42 million in 2021 to US$ 2,680.85 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The higher military budget allocation by the governments enables military forces to engage themselves in the development of robust indigenous technologies, rugged devices, and various other technologies from international manufacturers.

The soldier and military vehicle modernization practices are peaking among most of the military forces to keep the personnel and vehicles ready for a mission. The defense ministries across the world are investing substantial amounts in advanced technologies, including rugged devices, to modernize soldiers and vehicles, which is boosting the growth of the military rugged display market.



Based on product, the vehicle mounted computer segment led the military rugged display market in 2021. The military sector is procuring modern vehicle-mounted ruggedized displays and tracking software that are built to help soldiers access combat-related data from vehicles and in dismounted operations.

Vehicle mounted computer is a part of an accelerated fielding of a next-gen force tracking software, namely, Joint Battle Command - Platform (JBC-P). The armed force is exploring computers that can be equipped in vehicles and swiftly dismounted when soldiers need to patrol without the vehicle. These factors are catalyzing the growth of military rugged display market during the forecast period from 2021-2028

The recent COVID-19 pandemic crisis is adversely affecting the world and is continuing to shatter several countries. Until the outbreak, the defense industry was experiencing substantial growth in terms of production and services; however, the crisis is disrupting the supply chain and manufacturing of defense products equipment.



The defense manufacturing industry is heavily dependent on manual labor, and it is experiencing a lack of labors in respective manufacturing facilities due to the lockdown regulations in many countries across the world. Further, the emergence of COVID-19 virus across the globe led to lockdown scenarios has led the industry experts to analyze that the industry would face 4 weeks to 12 weeks of lag in military electronic part supply chain. This disruption created tremors through 2020. These factors had restricted the production of various defense equipment, thereby hindering the growth of military rugged display market.



Advanced Embedded Solutions Ltd; Assured Systems Ltd; Aydin Displays; Crystal Group, Inc.; General Digital Corporation; Hatteland Technology AS; Neuro Logic Systems, Inc.; Winmate Inc.; ZMicro, Inc.; and CP Technologies LLC are a few players operating in the military rugged display market.



4. Military Rugged Display Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Premium Insights

4.4.1 Military Rugged Display - Contracts



5. Military Rugged Display Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Driver

5.1.1 Accentuating Demand for Situational Awareness

5.1.2 Increasing Military Expenditure to Support Various Modernization Programs

5.2 Key Market Restraint

5.2.1 Vulnerable to Damages Caused by Sharp Objects and Less Sensitivity of Resistive Touchscreen Displays

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Stimulating Demand for Rugged Avionics Display

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Emphasis on Miniaturized and Compact Rugged Devices

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Military Rugged Display Market- Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Military Rugged Display Market Overview

6.2 Military Rugged Display Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Military Rugged Display Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Military Rugged Display Market, by Product (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Smartphone and Handheld Computer

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Smartphone and Handheld Computer: Military Rugged Display Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Laptop and Notebook

7.5 Avionics Display

7.6 Vehicle-Mounted Computer

7.7 Panel PC and Mission-Critical Display



8. Military Rugged Display Market - By Display Size

8.1 Overview

8.2 Military Rugged Display Market, by Display Size (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Less Than 10 Inches

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Less Than 10 Inches: Military Rugged Display Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4-15 Inches

8.5 More Than 15 Inches



9. Military Rugged Display Market Analysis - By Screen Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Military Rugged Display Market, by Screen Type (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Touchscreen

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Touchscreen: Military Rugged Display Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.3.3 Resistive

9.3.4 Capacitive

9.4 Non-Touchscreen



10. Military Rugged Display Market Analysis - By Resolution

10.1 Overview

10.2 Military Rugged Display Market, by Resolution (2020 and 2028)

10.3 High Definition (HD)

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 High Definition (HD): Military Rugged Display Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.4 Full High Definition (FHD)



11. Military Rugged Display Market Analysis - By User

11.1 Overview

11.2 Military Rugged Display Market, By User (2020 and 2028)

11.3 Air Force

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Air Force: Military Rugged Display Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

11.4 Naval Force

11.5 Land Force



12. Military Rugged Display Market - Geographic Analysis



13. Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak

13.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Military Rugged Display Market



14. Industry Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Initiative

14.3 New Product Development

14.4 Merger and Acquisition



