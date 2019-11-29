Global Military Sensors Market Outlook Report 2018-2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Sensors - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Military Sensors market accounted for $23.06 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $42.76 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing use of UAV's in modern warfare, increasing demand for armoured vehicles and military aircraft across the globe and growing focus on the expansion of biosensors. However, lack of accuracy and operational complexities in MEMS inertial navigation sensors are restricting the market growth.



Military sensors are keen electronic devices which are situated near or in the body to provide intelligent services. These sensors include various features and functions such as personal networks, sensors, C4 communications, and the power to accomplish the systems. Military sensors are crucial in battlefield surveillance systems in modern warfare.



Based on the application, the surveillance & monitoring segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Indonesia are procuring aircraft and UAVs for surveillance activities. Increasing procurement of military systems for surveillance activities is expected to drive the growth of the surveillance & monitoring segment.



By Geography, The growth of the Asia Pacific military sensors market can be attributed to the increased procurement of defense systems by countries such as China and India. The ongoing military modernization programs in countries such as Japan and Australia are also fueling the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.



5 Global Military Sensors Market, By Platform

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Space

5.3 Naval

5.3.1 Combat Support Ships

5.3.2 Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVS)

5.3.3 Combat Ships

5.3.4 Submarines

5.4 Airborne

5.4.1 Helicopters

5.4.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

5.4.3 Fighter Aircraft

5.4.4 Combat Support Aircraft

5.5 Munitions

5.5.1 Guided Ammunition

5.5.2 Artillery Systems

5.5.3 Torpedoes

5.5.4 Rockets & Missiles

5.6 Land

5.6.1 Armored Ground Vehicles

5.6.2 Combat Support Vehicles

5.6.3 Soldiers

5.6.4 Operating Bases

5.6.5 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVS)



6 Global Military Sensors Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cybersecurity Solutions

6.3 Hardware

6.3.1 Processors

6.3.2 Networks

6.3.3 Storage

6.3.4 Sensors

6.3.4.1 Laser Rangefinders

6.3.4.2 Infrared Cameras

6.3.4.3 Seismic Sensors

6.3.4.4 Lidar

6.3.4.5 Radars

6.3.4.6 Sonars

6.3.4.7 Torque Sensors

6.3.4.8 Laser Target Designators

6.3.4.9 Aoa Sensors

6.3.4.10 Position Or Displacement Sensors

6.3.4.11 Flow Sensors

6.3.4.12 Accelerometers

6.3.4.13 Pitot Probes

6.3.4.14 Smoke Detectors

6.3.4.15 Gyroscopes

6.3.4.16 Pressure Sensors

6.3.4.17 Acoustic Sensors

6.3.4.18 Particle Sensors

6.3.4.19 Temperature Sensors

6.3.4.20 Magnetic Sensors

6.3.4.21 Force Sensors

6.3.4.22 Speed-Sensors

6.3.4.23 Gas Sensors

6.3.4.24 Level Sensors

6.3.4.25 Altimeter Sensors

6.3.4.26 Proximity Sensors

6.3.4.27 Gps Sensors

6.3.4.28 Other Sensors

6.4 Software

6.4.1 Data Processing

6.4.2 Data Fusion



7 Global Military Sensors Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Target Recognition

7.3 Communication & Navigation

7.4 Intelligence & Reconnaissance

7.5 Surveillance & Monitoring

7.6 Combat Operations

7.7 Command & Control

7.8 Electronic Warfare

7.9 Other Applications



8 Global Military Sensors Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 General Electric Company

10.2 Raytheon

10.3 BAE Systems plc

10.4 Kongsberg Gruppen

10.5 Thales Group

10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

10.7 Viooa Imaging Technology Inc.

10.8 Esterline Technologies Corporation

10.9 Ultra Electronics

10.10 TE Connectivity Ltd

10.11 Vectornav Technologies, LLC

10.12 Lockheed Martin Corporation

10.13 Rockwest Solutions



