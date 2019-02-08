Global Military Shelter (Deployable & Portable) Market 2012-2018 & 2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global military shelter market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 1.0% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the global military shelter market looks good with opportunities in military shelter camp, vehicle mounted, containers, and command & control shelters. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing military expenditure and mobility attributes of shelters for ease of quick deployments.

Emerging trend, which have direct impact on the dynamics of the military shelter industry, include technological advancement of raw materials to achieve higher mobility of shelters.

Hard wall shelter will remain the largest product type and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its longer service life and growing defense expenditure.

Within this market, military shelter camp will remain the largest application over the forecast period as it is convenient in assembly, disassembly and transportation. The vehicle mounted shelter is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by increasing demand for multipurpose and customized shelters.

North America is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period due to its higher defense budget by US government. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by the growing military expenditure.

Market size estimates: Global military shelter market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and shipment.

Global military shelter market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global military shelter market size by various applications such as shelter, application, and material type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global military shelter market size by various applications such as shelter, application, and material type in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global military shelter market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Global military shelter market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of military shelter in the global military shelter market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of military shelter in the global military shelter market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of military shelter in the global military shelter market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of military shelter in the global military shelter market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

