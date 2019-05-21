Global Milk Chocolate Market to 2024 by Region, Distribution Channel, Manufacturing Process, Product, Packaging, End-Use, & Performance of Key Players

DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Milk Chocolate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global milk chocolate market was worth US$ 63.2 Billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of 3.4% during 2011-2018

The consumption of milk chocolate helps in boosting memory, smoothening and hydrating the skin, reducing the risk of heart strokes and attacks, and improving the immune system. In addition, it is a rich source of flavonoids, a type of antioxidants, which eliminate free radicals from the blood stream and improve the blood flow. On account of these benefits, coupled with the rising purchasing power of the consumers, there has been an increase in the consumption of milk chocolate across the globe.

Global Milk Chocolate Market Drivers:

In recent years, manufacturers have started introducing new variants of milk chocolate by combining it with other food items such as orange, caramel, cookies and nuts. Apart from this, they have also launched products in different shapes and sizes such as bars, chips, cubes and wafers. The availability of these variants has given a rise to the overall consumption of milk chocolate.

Moreover, milk chocolate is increasingly being used for the formulation of a wide range of beverages and confectionery products, such as cakes, milkshakes, croissants and hot chocolate, which is contributing to the growth of the global milk chocolate market. However, a shift in consumer preferences towards dark chocolate, which is perceived to offer superior health benefits, can pose a threat to the consumption of milk chocolate in the upcoming years.

The milk chocolate market has been segmented on the basis of distribution channels which are currently dominated by supermarkets and hypermarkets. These stores offer numerous brands and types of milk chocolate to the consumers in one place. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are followed by convenience stores, non-grocery retailers and others.

By 2024, the market value is further projected to cross US$ 73 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2019-2024.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global milk chocolate market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global milk chocolate market?

What are the major distribution channels in the global milk chocolate market?

What are the price trends of milk chocolate?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global milk chocolate industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global milk chocolate industry?

What is the structure of the global milk chocolate industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global milk chocolate industry?

What are the profit margins in the global milk chocolate industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a milk chocolate manufacturing plant?

How is milk chocolate manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a milk chocolate manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a milk chocolate manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a milk chocolate manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a milk chocolate manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for milk chocolate?

What are the transportation requirements for milk chocolate?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a milk chocolate manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a milk chocolate manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a milk chocolate manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a milk chocolate manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a milk chocolate manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a milk chocolate manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Chocolate Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Packaging

5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.7 Market Share of Key Players

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Global Milk Chocolate Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Price Analysis

6.4 Market by Region

6.5 Market by Distribution Channel

6.6 Market Forecast

6.7 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

6.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.10 Key Success and Risk Factors



7 Performance of Key Regions

7.1 Western Europe

7.2 North America

7.3 Eastern Europe

7.4 Asia

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.7 Australasia



8 Performance by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.3 Non-Grocery Retailers

8.4 Others



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Milk Chocolate Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land, Location and Site Development

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Machinery

11.4 Machinery Pictures

11.5 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Other Capital Investments



12 Milk Chocolate Manufacturing Plant: Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Milk Chocolate Manufacturing Plant: Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lv5wmb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

