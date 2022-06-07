Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market (2022 to 2027) - by Component, Product, Frequency Band, License Type, End-use and Geography

DUBLIN, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market (2022-2027) Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market is estimated to be USD 1.98 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.95 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.12%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aviat Networks, Axxcss Wireless Solutions, CableFree Networks, Cisco Systems, Denso, Farran Technology, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand in Security Screening and Telecommunication Industry

4.1.2 Rapid Use of Radar Technology in Military and Aerospace Industry

4.1.3 Emerging Applications in Automotive and Medical Industry

4.1.4 Growing Demand of High-Speed Broadband Connectivity

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Concern Associated with Distortion from Atmosphere

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rapid Exposure of 5G Coupled with Millimeter Wave Technology in Various Applications Across the Globe

4.3.2 Rising Numerous IoT Based Devices Globally

4.3.3 Use of V-Band Millimeter Wave for Last-Mile Connectivity

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Complex Architecture of Millimeter Wave Requires Advanced Technology Infrastructure



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Antennas & Transceiver Components

6.3 Communication & Networking Components

6.4 Frequency Sources & Related Components

6.5 Imaging Components

6.6 Interface Components

6.7 Power & Battery Components

6.8 RF & Radio Components

6.9 Sensors & Controls

6.10 Other Components



7 Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Radar And Satellite Communication Systems

7.3 Scanning Systems

7.4 Telecommunication Equipment

7.5 Others



8 Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By Frequency Band

8.1 Introduction

8.2 24-57 Ghz

8.3 57-95 Ghz

8.4 95-300 Ghz



9 Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By License Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Fully Licensed Frequency Millimeter Wave

9.3 Light Licensed Frequency Millimeter Wave

9.4 Unlicensed Frequency Millimeter Wave



10 Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By End-Use

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automotive & Transportation

10.3 Consumer & Commercial

10.4 Healthcare

10.5 Imaging

10.6 Industrial

10.7 Mobile & Telecom



11 Americas' Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Argentina

11.3 Brazil

11.4 Canada

11.5 Chile

11.6 Colombia

11.7 Mexico

11.8 Peru

11.9 United States

11.10 Rest of Americas



12 Europe's Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Austria

12.3 Belgium

12.4 Denmark

12.5 Finland

12.6 France

12.7 Germany

12.8 Italy

12.9 Netherlands

12.10 Norway

12.11 Poland

12.12 Russia

12.13 Spain

12.14 Sweden

12.15 Switzerland

12.16 United Kingdom

12.17 Rest of Europe



13 Middle East and Africa's Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Egypt

13.3 Israel

13.4 Qatar

13.5 Saudi Arabia

13.6 South Africa

13.7 United Arab Emirates

13.8 Rest of MEA



14 APAC's Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Australia

14.3 Bangladesh

14.4 China

14.5 India

14.6 Indonesia

14.7 Japan

14.8 Malaysia

14.9 Philippines

14.10 Singapore

14.11 South Korea

14.12 Sri Lanka

14.13 Thailand

14.14 Taiwan

14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competitive Quadrant

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Strategic Initiatives

15.3.1 M&A and Investments

15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Aviat Networks

16.2 Axxcss Wireless Solutions

16.3 CableFree Networks

16.4 Cisco Systems

16.5 Denso

16.6 Farran Technology

16.7 Fujitsu

16.8 Hubei YJT Technology

16.9 L3Harris Technologies

16.10 Mitsubishi Electric

16.11 NEC

16.12 NTT Data

16.13 Nuctech Company

16.14 Ooma

16.15 Proxim Wireless

16.16 SCSK

16.17 Siklu Communication

16.18 Smiths Group

16.19 Vubiq Networks



17 Appendix

