Global Mineral Wool Ceiling Tiles Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity & Forecasts 2018-2019 & 2024

DUBLIN, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mineral Wool Ceiling Tiles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity & Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mineral wool ceiling tiles market reached a value of around US$ 9.4 Billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of 5% during 2011-2018. The market is further projected to creach US$ 12.7 Billion by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2024.



Mineral wool ceiling tiles refer to high-grade interior decorative material, containing mineral wool fiber as the main raw material. They can be produced in a wide range of sizes, thicknesses, finished faces and densities, depending upon the performance and specification required.



These tiles are used in offices, schools, hospitals, retail units, etc. Mineral wool ceiling tiles offer several advantages over competing products and have numerous performance characteristics including fire resistance, sound insulation, light reflectance, physical strength and durability. Over the past several years, the market for mineral wool ceiling tiles has witnessed a strong growth, thereby representing the biggest segment of the global ceiling tiles industry.



Global Mineral Wool Ceiling Tiles Market Drivers:



Mineral wool ceiling tiles do not pose any threat to the environment or health as they are free from formaldehyde and other harmful substances. These tiles are recyclable, inhibit fungal and bacterial infection, and do not emit volatile organic compounds. Moreover, waste mineral wool can also act as a substitute for primary mineral wool for manufacturing such tiles. The use of waste fiber reduces the environmental impact caused by the production of virgin alternatives and avoids the material going to landfill.



In recent years, the consumers have started to incline towards stylish and less expensive false ceiling options which, in turn, has contributed to the demand for mineral wool ceiling tiles. False ceilings enhance aesthetics, provide interiors a luxurious look and expand the variety of lighting fixtures.



Mounting disposable incomes coupled with rising living standards has enabled the consumers to opt for luxurious housing projects and other infrastructural developments. This has further spurred the demand for mineral wool ceiling tiles across both the residential and non-residential sectors.



Simplified installation processes due to various technological advancements have led the manufacturers to provide perfect alignment and optimum finish to the end-consumers. Some of the instances of installation systems are exposed demountable systems, concealed- and semi-concealed demountable systems, click fastening systems, parallel and cross pan grid, clear spanning, and acoustic baffle systems.



Breakup by Application:



Mineral wool ceiling tiles find applications in both the residential and non-residential sectors. Amongst these, the non-residential segment exhibits a clear dominance with three-fourth of the total market share. This is due to the advantageous properties of mineral wool ceiling tiles as well as factors such as rapid urbanization and industrialization, especially in the emerging economies.



Regional Insights:



On a geographical front, North America enjoys the leading position in the market, holding about a half of the total market. A rise in the demand for eco-friendly building materials such as mineral wool ceiling tiles has majorly contributed to the growth of the market in the region. North America is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.



Competitive Landscape:



The market is fragmented with the presence of numerous unorganized manufacturers operating in the market. Some of the major players include:



SAS International Ltd.

ROCKFON

USG Corporation

Knauf Gips KG

Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH

This report provides a deep insight into the global mineral wool ceiling tiles industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a mineral wool ceiling tiles manufacturing plant.



The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the mineral wool ceiling tiles industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global mineral wool ceiling tiles market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global mineral wool ceiling tiles industry?

What are the major application segments in the global mineral wool ceiling tiles industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global mineral wool ceiling tiles industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global mineral wool ceiling tiles industry?

What is the structure of the global mineral wool ceiling tiles industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global mineral wool ceiling tiles industry?

What are the profit margins in the global mineral wool ceiling tiles industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a mineral wool ceiling tiles manufacturing plant?

How are mineral wool ceiling tiles manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a mineral wool ceiling tiles manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a mineral wool ceiling tiles manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a mineral wool ceiling tiles manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a mineral wool ceiling tiles manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for mineral wool ceiling tiles?

What are the transportation requirements for mineral wool ceiling tiles?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a mineral wool ceiling tiles manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a mineral wool ceiling tiles manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a mineral wool ceiling tiles manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a mineral wool ceiling tiles manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a mineral wool ceiling tiles manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a mineral wool ceiling tiles manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Ceiling Tiles Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Forecast

5.6 Key Players



6 Global Mineral Wool Ceiling Tiles Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Market Breakup by Region

6.4 Market Breakup by Application

6.5 Market Forecast

6.6 Price Analysis

6.6.1 Key Price Indicators

6.6.2 Price Structure

6.6.2 Margin Analysis

6.7 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

6.8.1 Overview

6.8.2 Pre-Processing of Raw Materials

6.8.3 Manufacturing

6.8.4 Distribution

6.8.5 Exports

6.8.6 Retailers

6.8.7 End-Users

6.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



7 Performance of Key Regions

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.4 Others



8 Market by Application

8.1 Residential

8.2 Non-Residential



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Mineral Wool Ceiling Tiles Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Layout

11.4 Plant Machinery

11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.7 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Other Capital Investments



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cl7c0x

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

