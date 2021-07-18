Global Mini Excavators Market in Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry|Discover Company Insights in Technavio
APAC contributes to the highest incremental growth of 42% of the mini excavators market during the forecast period, as per Technavio.
Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Doosan Corp. are the three major market participants for the mini excavators market.
Jul 18, 2021, 08:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
"Growth of industrial and utility sectors and demand from rental market will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Download FREE Sample Report
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. COVID-19 will have at Par on the mini excavators market. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
The mini excavators market in the construction machinery & heavy trucks is expected to grow by USD 3.15 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during 2021-2025, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Mini Excavators Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist mini excavators market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the mini excavators market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the mini excavators market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mini excavators market vendors
Mini Excavators Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the mini excavators market. Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Doosan Corp., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Kubota Corp., SANY Group Co. Ltd., Takeuchi Mfg. Co. Ltd. and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
- Mini Excavators Market Size
- Mini Excavators Market Trends
- Mini Excavators Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing manufacturer's emphasis on electric mini excavators as one of the prime reasons driving the Mini Excavators Market growth during the next few years.
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40261
Reasons to Buy the Report:
- Leverage latest data mapping the technological advancements
- Find deeper market insights and forecast information about current market developments.
- Explore insights on key market accelerating factors.
- Identify potential threats to market growth.
- Understand the impact of trends likely to influence market growth positively or negatively.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market Segmentation by Geography
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
Explore Some of Our Top Selling Reports
Excavator Market in Japan- The excavator market value in Japan is segmented by type (crawler excavator, mini-excavator, and wheeled excavator) and application (construction, mining, and utilities).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Crawler Excavators Market- The crawler excavators market is segmented by application (construction, mining, agriculture, forestry, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/mini-excavators-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article