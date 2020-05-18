Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Industry Analysis 2015-2025: Breakdown by Instrument, Type, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market By Instrument (Endoscopes, Laparoscopy Access Instruments, Laparoscopy Handheld Instruments, Robotic Assisted Surgical Systems, Others), By Type, By Application, By End-User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period.



Presently, the world is witnessing a significant rise in the geriatric population and the number of surgeries performed on this section of population. Moreover, minimally invasive surgical devices have some key advantages over traditional surgeries such as low cost, less occurrence of pain, are less traumatic than open surgeries and the patient needs to stay for a shorter period in hospital after the surgery is performed.



Furthermore, the application of minimally invasive surgery using endoscopic, laparoscopic, or catheter-based solutions has become increasingly common around the globe. They are performed without making a major incision and patients recover quickly. Also, scars from minimally invasive surgery are much smaller than from the traditional open surgery. Because incisions are smaller, minimally invasive surgery is less painful than open surgery.



However, surgeons need special training before they can perform minimally invasive surgeries. This type of surgery cannot be performed on patients who have had a previous open surgery in the upper or lower part of their belly, or patients with other medical problems. These factors might hamper the market growth across the globe.



The market is segmented based on instrument, type, application, end-users and region



Based on application, the market is divided into gynecology, orthopedic surgery, respiratory, oncology, gastrointestinal, urology, cardiology and others. Among them, the gastrointestinal segment is expected to grow at a faster rate by 2025 owing to increasing cases of gastrointestinal diseases around the world. Change in lifestyle and fast-food culture leads to gastrointestinal problems like constipation and irritable-bowel syndrome in both young and old.



Based on end-user, the Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market is segmented into hospitals, surgical centers and others. In 2019, Hospitals held the majority share in the market in terms of revenue. Hospitals, whose reimbursement are being increasingly impacted by quality measures and episode-of-care payments prefer minimally invasive surgical devices because of their significant benefits.



Major players are continuously focusing on R&D activities and marketing strategies to maintain their stronghold in the Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market based on instrument, type, application, end-users and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market.

