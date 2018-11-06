Global Mining Equipment Market 2018-2022

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



Various technological advancements such as automation and artificial intelligence have been gaining traction in the mining industry. Owing to the increased need for improving the operational efficiency among the mining companies, manufacturers of mining equipment are focusing on incorporating modern technologies such as AI. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the growing use of advanced technologies with conventional systems will allow the mining equipment market to register a CAGR of more than 7% by 2022.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/3816752





Market Overview

Increased demand for minerals used in clean energy products

Growing environmental concerns and rising deforestation has been alarming the mining industry players, resulting in the increased use of clean energy products. Such adoption of clean energy products will further proliferate the need for metals and minerals obtained from the rigorous use of several mining equipment. This will further augment the market's growth in the forthcoming years.

Threat of cyber-attacks in mining technology

The use of software solutions and technologies such as Internet of Things may result in data and financial theft as well as loss of control over equipment. Such threats of cyber-attacks may hamper the market's growth during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the mining equipment market during the 2018-2022, view our report.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be concentrated owing to the presence of the few mining equipment manufacturers such as Metso, Caterpillar, and Komatsu. The market players are continuously focusing on adopting modern technologies for improving the quality of mining equipment used for different purposes in coal mining, metal mining, and mineral mining.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/3816752



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

