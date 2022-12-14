Global miRNA Tools and Services Market to Reach $939.8 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 17.8%

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global miRNA Tools and Services Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Technology (qRT-PCR, Extraction Tools, NGS, Microarray, Functional Analysis Tools), End-user, Product & Services, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global miRNA Tools and Services Market size is expected to reach $939.8 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 17.8% CAGR during the forecast period.



miRNA is a non-coding and small gene that is known to influence the expression of certain other genes. miRNAs or microRNAs control apoptosis, inflammation, immunological response, and development and differentiation. A miRNA tool kit provides researchers with practical tools to use when examining these phenomena at their most primitive level, enabling them to more quickly grasp how it functions than by trying to develop a custom test from the beginning.



The increase in cardiovascular disease and cancer incidences globally has boosted the usage of miRNA as a tool in screening and diagnosis processes. Additionally, the application of miRNA is expected to rise due to the usage of technological and bioinformatics-improved systems (such as NGS).



MicroRNAs, which are made up of 18-25 nucleotides, function as post-transcriptional negative regulators of gene expression. Through translational repression or the destruction of target mRNAs, miRNAs regulate the post-transcriptional regulation of genes. MiRNAs regulate a variety of biological activities including cell differentiation, development, proliferation, and death by altering the availability of mRNAs and protein synthesis.



Variations in miRNA-based expression profiles have been seen in a number of disorders, including cancer, osteoporosis, cardiac disease, and heart failure. These changes are linked to dysfunctional cellular processes. Numerous miRNAs affect tumor and oncogenes suppressor genes that are directly involved in the development of cancer.



Market Growth Factors

Rising technological advancements in the utilization of miRNA



In recent years, technological advancements in the crucial stages of miRNA expression profiling, validation, and target gene identification have provided manufacturers and researchers with the motivation to provide novel solutions.

For application in preclinical functional research and translational medicine, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc., for example, introduced a complete panel for miRNA expression analysis called the HTG EdgeSeq mouse miRNA whole transcriptome test. Due to their crucial roles in numerous biological processes, such as development, differentiation, cell proliferation, and death, miRNA expression profiling is of great interest.



Increasing number of clinical trials for chronic illnesses



MiRNA's pre-clinical and clinical research applications are being expanded by ongoing investigations and clinical trials. A growing number of studies point to the significant use of miRNAs as medications for medical therapy in practically all human health disorders, biomarkers for pathogenic diseases, or modulators of treatment resistance. As a result, one of the important reasons driving the growth of the miRNA is the expansion of clinical trials to assess the effectiveness of miRNA in the therapy of various chronic illnesses.



Market Restraining Factors

Inefficacy of miRNA in delivering results to the target



Similar to small interfering RNA medicines, microRNA-based therapies face difficulties with delivery, the possibility of off-target effects, and safety. The tissue-specific delivery of miRNA therapies is one of the main challenges. One miRNA's ability to target several genes is potentially a disadvantage because potential off-target effects could result in harmful outcomes. Another important consideration in the creation of miRNA therapies is the possibility that some biological activities of miRNAs could be partially redundant or cell-type dependent.



Scope of the Study

By Technology

qRT-PCR

Extraction Tools

NGS

Microarray

Functional Analysis Tools

Others

By End-user

Research & Academic Institutes

IVD, Pharma & Biotech Companies

CROs

By Product & Services

Research Tools

Services

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

General Electric (GE) Co.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

New England BioLabs, Inc.

Promega Corporation

GeneCopoeia

Norgen Biotek Corp.

