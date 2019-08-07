Global Mixed Signal IC Market, 2019-2024 - Major Players Profiled are SK Hynix, Qualcomm Technologies, Samsung, Intel Corp and Texas Instruments

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mixed Signal IC Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mixed signal IC market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2024

Growth of this market is majorly being fuelled by the growth of industries like consumer electronics, communication and technology, automotive and others. Increasing investments by major industry players into research and development are aimed towards innovating, developing and offering advanced solutions to the customers. As these solution manufacturers continue to integrate advanced functionalities into their solutions, the demand for mixed signal IC will continue to grow.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is being fuelled by the rapid growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) across industries. The Asia Pacific holds a major share in the global market owing to the presence of a large number of solution manufacturers in this region. As major market players continue to pour investments in this region, the market is expected to witness impressive growth over the projected period.

The major players profiled in the global mixed signal IC market include SK Hynix Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung, Intel Corporation, and Texas Instruments Incorporated among others.

Scope of the Report

Drivers

Rising R&D investments in end use industries

Rapid growth of IoT

Restraints



Complexity in designing and manufacturing.

Industry Update



In January 2018 , Dialog Semiconductor launched the GreenPAK SLG46824 and SLG46826, its first configurable mixed signal ICs (CMICs).

, Dialog Semiconductor launched the GreenPAK SLG46824 and SLG46826, its first configurable mixed signal ICs (CMICs). In April 2018 , Cyient Europe Ltd., a subsidiary of Cyient Limited, acquired AnSem N.V., a leading mixed-signal application-specific ICs (ASICs) design company.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. KEY FINDINGS



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. MIXED SIGNAL IC MARKET BY COMPONENT

5.1. Hardware

5.1.1. Transistors

5.1.2. Resistors

5.1.3. Capacitors

5.1.4. Others

5.2. Software



6. MIXED SIGNAL IC MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

6.1. Healthcare

6.2. Consumer Electronics

6.3. Communication and Technology

6.4. Automotive

6.5. Others



7. MIXED SIGNAL IC MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. United Kingdom

7.3.2. Germany

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. Israel

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. South Korea

7.5.4. India

7.5.5. Others



8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

8.2. Recent Investments and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. SK HYNIX, INC.

9.2. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

9.3. SAMSUNG

9.4. Intel Corporation

9.5. Texas Instruments Incorporated

9.6. Micron Technology, Inc.

9.7. NXP Semiconductors

9.8. Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

9.9. Broadcom

9.10. STMicroelectronics



