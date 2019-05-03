Global Mixed Signal SoC Market Report 2019-2023

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mixed Signal SoC Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mixed signal SoC market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.

Mixed signal SoCs are increasingly being deployed in mobile phones, computers, car engines, and wearable devices due to continuous miniaturization. These mixed signal SoCs also enable the conversion of analog signals including sound, light, and heat into digital signals for processing. The integration of several components on a single IC further enables device manufacturers in developing compact consumer electronic devices, thus, boosting the market growth.

Market Overview

Integration of multiple functions in a single IC

One of the growth drivers of the global mixed-signal SoC market is the integration of multiple functions in a single IC. The integration of several components on a single IC enables device manufacturers to develop compact consumer electronic devices, which is expected to drive the market growth.

Lack of standardization of IP cores

One of the challenges in the growth of the global mixed-signal SoC market is the lack of standardization of IP cores. The complexity of IP blocks will significantly hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Several market participants, including wafer manufacturers, IC manufacturers, semiconductor capital equipment manufacturers, and others are working toward the development semiconductor ICs manufactured on large-diameter wafers. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

