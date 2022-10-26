Global mmWave 5G Market Report 2022-2027: Focus on 5G Massive Mimo, Internet of Things, Big Data and Analytics, & 5G Ran

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "mmWave 5G Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, Services), Use Case (eMBB, mMTC, URLLC, FWA), Application, Bandwidth, End User (Aerospace and Defense, Telecom, Automotive and Transportation, Public Safety) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mmWave 5G market size is expected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2022 to USD 4.9 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.7%

The rapidly growing demand for wireless data bandwidth continues to expand and develop the experience of mobile data users. It has put a strain on network use of available spectrums. To overcome this rising demand cellular industry is looking into other frequency bands that can be utilized in the development of 5G wireless technologies driving the mmWave market growth.

Ultra-reliable and low-latency communication (URLLC) use case is estimated to account higher CAGR during the forecast period

URLLC is a essential feature required to support dense sensor grids of IoT endpoints; for a number of unique use cases in the areas of energy transmission, transportation, manufacturing, and healthcare, it is a primary enabler. URLLC is used for safety and mission-related applications, such as autonomous driving, industrial automation and robotics, drone-based delivery, and remote medical assistance.

URLLC-centered applications need a throughout delivery of data with consistency, security, and minimum latency supported by mmWave technology. URLLC aids in automating factory processes and power systems as manufacturing companies automate industrial control by developing networks in production plants driving the growth of mmWave 5G market.

Industry 4.0 application is expected account for the largest market share during 2022

The Smart industry processes and networking of machines led by the advancements in 5G are referred to as industry 4.0. This means automation of industries that requires real-time communication between machines that will produce petabytes of data.

The qualities of 5G, such as low latency, ultra-high reliability, and high bandwidth will lead industry 4.0 toward smart warehouses and distribution centers. Industry 4.0 anticipates the growing trend toward automation and data exchange in technology and processes within the manufacturing industry.

Among regions, APAC to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The growth of the mmWave 5G market in APAC is highly driven by the technological advancement across the region. China is anticipated to be the leading country for mmWave 5G market growth in Asia Pacific, followed by South Korea.

According to GlobalData Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading region in 5G technology adoption with 1.14 billion subscribers, accounting for 65% of global 5G subscription by 2024. Asia Pacific mmWave technology industry is on an up-surging trend owing to the government approvals of mmWave bands trials and planning for future advancements.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need to Deliver Consumer-based Embb in High-Capacity Areas

Restraints

High Cost of Deployment

Poor Backhaul Connectivity

Opportunities

Evolution of Wireless Data Applications and Increase in Popularity of Smart Devices

Challenges

Mmwave Signals Have Limited Range and Poor Building Penetration, Coverage, and Connectivity

Implications of Government Regulations

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Airbus Expanded Its Private Network Partnership with Ericsson

Case Study 2: University of Connecticut Launched Private 5G Network with AT&T's Solutions

Case Study 3: Gbl Systems and Samsung Deployed 5G Testbeds for US Department of Defense

Case Study 4: Ntt Docomo Attained 5G Communication Between Bullet Train and Base Station

Case Study 5: AT&T Deployed Private 5G Network at Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of Usc

Technology Analysis

Introduction

5G Massive Mimo

Internet of Things

Big Data and Analytics

5G Ran

Company Profiles

Major Players

Huawei

Qualcomm

Ericsson

Verizon

Nokia

Nxp Semiconductors

Airspan Networks

AT&T

Fastweb

Softbank

Corning

Mavenir

Ntt Docomo

Amd

Rakuten Mobile

Singtel

Samsung

Fujitsu

Renesas

Keysight Technologies

Startup/SMEs

Movandi

Jma Wireless

Sivers Semiconductor

Alcan Systems

Verana Networks

Pivotal Commware

Microamp Solutions

Pharrowtech

