Global Mobile Application Marketplace Report 2021: From Widgets on "Dumb" Phones to Apps on Smartphones

This report provides a foundation for understanding the state of the market for mobile applications, leading players and strategies, ecosystem dynamics, and the future direction and opportunities for development on mobile platforms.

The evolution of wireless communications, driven largely by the mobile cellular industry, has made society more productive on an anywhere, anytime basis. This has led to ubiquitous wireless devices: smartphones, tablets, and wearable technology. The introduction and usage of mobile applications across mobile devices has significantly transformed end-user expectations about digital communications, applications, content, and commerce.

This report evaluates the ecosystem, looking into who will be the big players in the future and answering key questions such as:

What are the proverbial killer applications now and in the future?

How will mobile apps continue to change our lives?

What platforms are strongest for the development of mobile apps?

How is developing for mobile platforms different from other application development?

How will wearable device apps play in the coming years?

How will 5G impact the marketplace?

Target Audience:

OTT service providers

Application developers

Mobile device manufacturers

Communications service providers

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Mobile Applications Overview

2.1 Definition of a Mobile Applications

2.2 What Separates an App from a Bundled Device Feature?

2.3 Examples of Current Mobile Apps

3 Mobile Platforms (Operating Systems)

3.1 OHA Android

3.2 iOS from Apple

3.3 Other Android versions

3.3.1 Android Open-Source Project

3.3.2 AliOS

3.3.3 altOS

3.3.4 Amazfit OS

3.3.5 BlackBerry Secure

3.3.6 ColorOS

3.3.7 CopperheadOS

3.3.8 EMUI

3.3.9 /e/

3.3.10 Fire OS

3.3.11 Flyme OS

3.3.12 Funtouch OS

3.3.13 Graphene OS

3.3.14 HTC Sense

3.3.15 iQOO UI

3.3.16 Indus OS

3.3.17 LG UX

3.3.18 LineageOS

3.3.19 MIFlavor

3.3.20 MIUI

3.3.21 One UI

3.3.22 OxygenOS

3.3.23 Pixel UI

3.3.24 Replicant OS

3.3.25 TCL UI

3.3.26 Xperia UI

3.3.27 ZenUI

3.3.28 ZUI

3.4 Chrome OS

3.5 Windows Mobile from Microsoft

3.6 BlackBerry OS from RIM

3.7 BREW from Qualcomm

3.8 Symbian OS from Nokia and Accenture

3.9 Firefox OS from Mozilla Foundation

3.10 Sailfish OS from Jolla

3.11 TIZEN from the Linux Foundation

3.12 Ubuntu Touch from Canonical Ltd.

4 Mobile OS, Programming, and App Development

4.1 From Widgets on "Dumb" Phones to Apps on Smartphones

4.2 Hardware and Software Evolution

4.2.1 Hardware Evolution and Handset Manufacturers Market Share

4.2.2 The Smartphone Revolution

4.2.3 Development Platforms

4.2.4 Google Programming Language

4.2.5 Future Directions of Mobile Development

5 Application Development Platforms

5.1 J2ME Platform

5.2 Platform Specific

5.2.1 iOS SDK

5.2.2 Motorola Development Tools

5.2.3 LG Development Tools

5.2.4 Samsung Development Tools

5.2.5 HTC Development Tools

5.2.6 Sony Mobile Development Tools

5.2.7 Android Development Tools

6 Mobile Application Industry Update

6.1 Mobile Development Trends

6.1.1 Mobile Application Platforms

6.1.2 Programming Techniques

6.1.3 Mobile Optimization

6.1.4 Software Development Methodology

6.2 Native Programming Techniques

6.2.1 Size Constraints

6.2.2 Display Constraints

6.2.3 Input and Controls

6.3 Networking and Device Dynamics

6.3.1 Connection Persistence

6.3.2 Dial on Demand

6.3.3 Always On

6.3.4 Connection Types and Limitations

6.3.5 Cellular Data

6.3.6 Wi-Fi

6.3.7 Bluetooth

6.3.8 Bluetooth Low Energy

6.3.9 Mobile Device Computing

6.3.10 Platforms and Speeds

6.3.11 LTE, 5G and Beyond

7 Mobile Commerce and Advertising Applications

7.1 Mobile Commerce

7.2 Mobile Advertising

7.2.1 WiFi

7.2.2 SMS

8 Application Store Case Studies

8.1 Apple App Store

8.2 Android App Stores

8.3 General Mobile App Stores

9 Mobile Application Market Outlook

9.1 Mobile Application Overall Market

9.2 Mobile Sales Potential

9.3 Forecasted Smartphone Sales

9.4 Growth Indicators

9.5 Market Analysis

9.6 Application Store Market Performance

9.6.1 Apple App Store

9.6.2 Android Marketplace Analysis

10 Mobile Gaming Analytics

10.1.1 Monetizing Micro Transaction in F2P Model: Creating a Need Approach is Key

10.1.2 Game Balancing Method in Microtransaction Model

10.1.3 Potential Risk and Solution in F2P Virtual Economy

10.1.4 Product Life Cycle of Mobile Game: Adoption of Moore's Lifecycle Model

10.1.5 Game Lifecycle KPI framework

11 Wearable Devices Apps and Future Apps

11.1 Fitness Applications

11.2 Wearable Devices Payment Apps

11.2.1 Mobile Wallets

11.2.2 Credit Card

11.2.3 Carrier Billing

11.2.4 Contactless Payments

11.2.5 Other Applications

11.3 Commerce Applications

11.4 Future Wearables Apps

11.4.1 Military Applications

11.4.2 Industry and Enterprise Applications

11.4.3 Wearable Shared Experience Applications

11.4.4 Augmented Reality Applications

12 Carrier and Vendor Adaptations

12.1 Topology and Network Changes

12.1.1 Policy Changes

12.1.2 Open Network Movements

12.1.3 Billing Plan Changes

12.1.4 Infrastructure Hardware Changes

12.1.5 Location-Based Services

12.1.6 Wi-Fi Localized Service Hosting

12.1.7 Handset Manufacturer Changes

12.1.8 Integrating New Handset Features

12.1.9 Evolving the Handset

12.1.10 Multiple Platform Mobile Operating Systems

12.2 5G Impact on Networks and Applications

13 Application Publisher Analysis

13.1 Non-Game Publishers

13.2 Game Publishers

13.2.1 Electronic Arts

13.2.2 Zynga

13.2.3 Supercell

13.2.4 King

14 Future of Technologies, Solutions, and Applications

14.1 Fifth Generation Cellular and Beyond 5G

14.2 Communication Enabled Apps

14.2.1 Direct API Revenue

14.2.2 Data Monetization

14.2.3 Cost Savings

14.2.4 Higher Usage

14.2.5 Churn Reduction

14.3 Embedded Entertainment and Gamified Apps

14.3.1 Making Consumer Engagement Fun via Gamification

14.3.2 Wearable Gamification

14.3.3 Mobile Social Gamification

14.3.4 Cloud Gamification

14.4 Cross-Platform Applications

14.4.1 Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Tech and More

14.4.2 Mobile/Wireless Apps Everywhere

14.5 Impact of Social, Mobile, Analytics, and Cloud

14.6 Market Sectors to Watch

14.6.1 Artificial Intelligence

14.6.2 Instant Apps

14.6.3 Immersive Technology

14.6.4 Chatbots

14.6.5 Blockchain

14.6.6 Low Code Development

14.6.7 Personalization

14.6.8 Voice Search

14.6.9 Progressive Web Apps

15 Appendix: Select High Growth Mobile Applications

15.1 Mobile Augmented and Mixed Reality

15.2 Mobile Payments and Transaction Services

15.3 Mobile Real-time Communications

15.4 Mobile Telemedicine



