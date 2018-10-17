Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis (2018-2024)

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market size is expected to reach $22.5 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 28.8% CAGR during the forecast period. The Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution would bring about significant changes during the forecast period. It would not merely work on increasing the processing power of smartphones, instead, it would be a process that would empower the phones to learn and decide for the best functioning methods. The adoption of mobile AI would significantly work on changing the way complex subjects are perceived.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5593665



Based on the Technology Node, the market is segmented into 10nm, 20nm to 28nm and 7nm & Others. The Applications highlighted in this report include Smartphone, Camera, Automotive, Robotics, AR/VR, Drones and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include MediaTek, Apple Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Google Inc. and Nvidia Corporation.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5593665



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

