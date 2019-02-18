Global Mobile Data Traffic Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mobile Data Traffic in Terabytes/Month by the following Mobile Data Categories: Video, Audio, and Others.



The Global market is also analyzed by the following mobile device types: Netbooks/Notebooks, Smartphones, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- AT&T

- Bharti Airtel Limited

- China Mobile Limited

- China Telecom Corporation Limited

- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited



MOBILE DATA TRAFFIC MCP-7686 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Mobile Communications: An Introductory Prelude

Table 1: Global Mobile Network Services Market by Technology (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Unique Subscribers for GSM, HSPA, LTE and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mobile Internet Evolves into Mainstream Mobile Communication Service

Table 2: Global Internet Services Market by Country/Region (2016): Number of Internet Users in Million for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global IP Traffic by End-User Segment (2016 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Exabyte Traffic for Consumer and Business (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Scenario for Mobile Internet Drives Mobile Data Traffic

Migration to 4G Technology: Cornerstone for Present & Future Expansion

Table 4: 4G Network Availability (In %) in Select Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Average 4G Network Speeds (in Mbps) in Select Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Subscriber Base for 4G LTE Services - Number of Unique Subscribers (in Million) (2014-2022) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

4G Transforms into Primary Mobile Technology

Developing Regions Emerge as Key Markets

Table 7: Global Mobile Data Traffic Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR for 2015-2022: Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Canada, US and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developed Countries Remain Major Contributors

Positive Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities

Global Market Outlook



2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

Proliferation of Smartphones: Foundation for Ongoing Escalation in Mobile Data Traffic

Table 8: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World Smartphones Market by Region/Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Unit Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Smartphone Shipments by OS Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Android, iOS and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Contribution of Netbooks/Notebooks Continues to Wane

App Consumption Patterns Favor Wider Growth

Video Triggers Explosive Growth in Mobile Data Traffic

Expanding Role of Video in Mobile Entertainment

Mobile TV Fuels Mobile Video Consumption

Social Networking Enlarges Mobile Data Traffic

Uptrend in Mobile Messaging Spawns Incredible Data Usage

Table 11: Global Mobile Messaging App Market by Region/Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Unique Users for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan & China), Middle East & Africa and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Sustained Demand for VoIP - Steers Data Traffic

Mobile Data Finds New Breeding Ground in e-Commerce

Mobile Banking Intensifies Mobile Data Consumption

Wi-Fi Offloading Boosts Data Traffic

Small Cell Deployments Contribute to Traffic Increase

Uptrend in Cloud Computing Adds to Traffic Expansion

Emerging IoT to Widen the Demand for Mobile Data

M2M Communication Set to Instigate New Opportunities

Growing Penetration of Mobile Devices in Enterprise Environments Bodes Well

Enterprise Mobility Transforms into Mainstream Business Model

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Inflate Mobile Data Demand

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

Table 12: World Population: Percentage Breakdown by Urban and Rural Population for Years 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Estimated Percentage of Urbanization in World, China and India for the Years 2011 and 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Living Standards

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Table 14: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region (2015 & 2030F) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW



4. SERVICE LAUNCHES

Bharti Airtel Rolls Out Upgraded 4G Network in Maharashtra & Goa

Verizon and Samsung Launch 4G LTE Network Extender for Enterprise

Reliance Jio Unveils 4G SIM Cards

Telstra Commences Wholesale 4G Mobile Services to MVNO Partners

VNPN-VinaPhone Commences 4G Services in Vietnam

Zantel to Unveil 4G Services in Tanzania

BTL and Huawei to Rollout 4G LTE Network in Belize

Etisalat Nigeria Introduces Mobile 4G LTE Service

Etisalat Introduces 4G LTE Services in the Middle East



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

KDDI Signs VoLTE Roaming Agreement with Verizon

MTS Ukraine to Acquire TriMob

Tata DoCoMo Teams Up with Vodafone India

Idea Cellular Selects Ericsson for 4G Upgrade

Vodafone Teams Up with Afrimax Group

Verizon Acquires AOL

U.S. Cellular to Add 4G LTE Cell Sites

UCOM to Acquire Orange Armenia

Vodafone Group Extends Agreement with MTS Ukraine

Sistema Shyam Teleservices to Merge with Reliance Communications

Vodafone India Acquires Spectrum in 12 Telecom Circles

Zong Teams Up with Daewoo Pakistan for Super 3G Internet Service

SK Telecom Selects Broadcom



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

AT&T (USA)

Bharti Airtel Limited (India)

China Mobile Limited (China)

China Telecom Corporation Limited (China)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (China)

KDDI Corp. (Japan)

KT Corp. (South Korea)

NTT DoCoMo, Inc. (Japan)

Orange S.A. (France)

SK Telecom (South Korea)

Sprint Nextel Corporation (USA)

TelefÃ³nica S.A. (Spain)

Telenor ASA (Norway)

Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia)

T-Mobile International AG & Co. KG (Germany)

Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA)

Vodafone Group Plc (UK)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic for Mobile Video Data by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic for Mobile Video Data by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic for Mobile Video Data by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic for Mobile Audio Data by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic for Mobile Audio Data by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic for Mobile Audio Data by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic for Other Mobile Data by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic for Other Mobile Data by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic for Other Mobile Data by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by Device Type

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic by Device Type - Netbooks/Notebooks, Smartphones, and Other Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic by Device Type - Netbooks/Notebooks, Smartphones, and Other Devices Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for Netbooks/Notebooks, Smartphones, and Other Devices Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Internet Spawns Incredible Data Usage

Mobile Devices Evolve into Key Enablers of Internet

High Penetration of Smartphones Propels Massive Increase

Thrust towards 4G Technology across Mobile Value Chain Bodes Well

Table 31: 4G LTE Subscribers (in Million) in the US (2016 & 2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Uptrend in Mobile Video Consumption

Service Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 32: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: US Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: US 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for Video, Audio, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Mobile Data Traffic Increasingly Driven by Proliferation of 4G Networks

Table 35: 4G LTE Subscribers (in Million) in Canada (2016 & 2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Consumption of Mobile Video

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Canadian Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for Video, Audio, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Overview

Table 39: 4G LTE Subscribers (in Million) in Japan (2016 & 2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Japanese Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for Video, Audio, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

High Penetration of Mobile Devices Creates Fertile Environment

Table 43: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growth in 4G Subscriber Base Triggers Massive Increase

Table 44: Europe 4G LTE Market (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Number of Subscribers (in Million) for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: 4G Coverage Rate as a Percentage of Population in Select European Countries as of Q3 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mobile Video Adds to Traffic Expansion

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: European Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic for Mobile Data Traffic by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: European 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: European Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: European 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for Video, Audio, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: French Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: French 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for Video, Audio, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Video Volumes Inflate Mobile Data Traffic

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: German Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: German 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for Video, Audio, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 58: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Italian Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for Video, Audio, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Video Consumption Patterns Propel Mobile Data Traffic

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 61: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: UK Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: UK 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for Video, Audio, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Rapid Growth in Mobile Video Consumption Steers Data Traffic

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 64: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Spanish Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for Video, Audio, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 67: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Russian Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for Video, Audio, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Uptick in Mobile Phone User Base Boosts Mobile Data Traffic

Growing Penetration of Smartphones Propels Mobile Data Traffic

Fast Paced Growth 4G Domain in Scandinavian Countries

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 70: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for Video, Audio, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Drivers

Large User Base of Smartphones

Table 73: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2017)

Table 74: Asia-Pacific 4G LTE Market (2016 & 2020): Breakdown of Number of Subscribers (in Million) for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Surge in Social Networking

Soaring Online Video Volumes

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic for Mobile Data Traffic by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for Video, Audio, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Massive User Base of Smartphones Prompts Stellar Growth

Android Remains the Most Popular OS Platform in China

Table 81: Chinese Smartphone Market by OS Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Android, iOS and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Local Vendors Spice-Up the Chinese Smartphone Market

Rapid Expansion in 4G Subscriptions Augments Mobile Data Traffic

Table 82: Chinese Mobile Communication Market by Technology (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Subscribers for 4G, 3G and 2G (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Chinese Mobile Subscriber Penetration as a Percentage (%) of Total Population (2009-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: 4G LTE Subscribers (in Million) in China (2016 & 2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

High Preference for Mobile Video Spurs Volume Growth

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 85: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Chinese Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for Video, Audio, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Healthy Tide in Smartphone Penetration Paves Way

4G Network Roll Outs to Enhance Mobile Data Uptake

Service Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 88: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Indian Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for Video, Audio, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. SOUTH KOREA

A.Market Analysis

Overview

Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 91: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: South Korean Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: South Korean 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for Video, Audio, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Australia

Uptrend in Smartphones Usage Inflates Mobile Data Traffic Growth

Transition to 4G Augurs Well

Taiwan

Service Launches

Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 94: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for Video, Audio, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Overview

Service Launches

Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 97: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for Video, Audio, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Latin America: A High-Potential Market

Video Drives Mobile Data Traffic

B.Market Analytics

Table 100: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Latin American Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic for Mobile Data Traffic by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Latin American Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for Video, Audio, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Table 106: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Brazilian Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for Video, Audio, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Mexico

Argentina

B.Market Analytics

Table 109: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Video, Audio, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Data Volume (in Terabytes per Month) for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Data Traffic by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Volume for Video, Audio, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 41) The United States (4) Japan (2) Europe (11) - France (1) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (2) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17) Middle East (2) Latin America (2) Africa (3)

