Global Mobile Data Traffic Industry
Feb 25, 2020, 13:15 ET
Mobile Data Traffic market worldwide is projected to grow by 131.8 Million Terabytes per Month, driven by a compounded growth of 28.7%. Video, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 30.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 109.9 Million Terabytes per Month by the year 2025, Video will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 26.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 5.5 Million Terabytes per Month to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 4.7 Million Terabytes per Month worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Video will reach a market size of 5.2 Million Terabytes per Month by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 34.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately 31.9 Million Terabytes per Month in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AT&T
- Bharti Airtel Limited
- China Mobile Limited
- China Telecom Corporation Limited
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
- KDDI Corp.
- KT Corp.
- NTT DoCoMo Inc.
- Orange S.A.
- SK Telecom
- Sprint Nextel Corporation
- Telefónica S.A.
- Telenor ASA
- Telstra Corporation Limited
- T-Mobile International AG & Co. KG
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Vodafone Group Plc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Mobile Communications: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Mobile Internet Evolves into Mainstream Mobile Communication
Service
Migration to 4G Technology: Cornerstone for Present & Future
Expansion
4G Transforms into Primary Mobile Technology
Developing Regions Emerge as Key Markets
Developed Countries Remain Major Contributors
Positive Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities
Global Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Data Traffic Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AT&T
Bharti Airtel Limited
China Mobile Limited
China Telecom Corporation Limited
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
KDDI Corp.
KT Corp.
NTT DoCoMo, Inc.
Orange S.A.
SK Telecom
Sprint Nextel Corporation
Telefónica S.A.
Telenor ASA
Telstra Corporation Limited
T-Mobile International AG & Co. KG
Verizon Communications, Inc.
Vodafone Group Plc
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Proliferation of Smartphones: Foundation for Ongoing Escalation
in Mobile Data Traffic
Contribution of Netbooks/Notebooks Continues to Wane
App Consumption Patterns Favor Wider Growth
Video Triggers Explosive Growth in Mobile Data Traffic
Expanding Role of Video in Mobile Entertainment
Mobile TV Fuels Mobile Video Consumption
Social Networking Enlarges Mobile Data Traffic
Uptrend in Mobile Messaging Spawns Incredible Data Usage
Sustained Demand for VoIP - Steers Data Traffic
Mobile Data Finds New Breeding Ground in e-Commerce
Mobile Banking Intensifies Mobile Data Consumption
Wi-Fi Offloading Boosts Data Traffic
Small Cell Deployments Contribute to Traffic Increase
Uptrend in Cloud Computing Adds to Traffic Expansion
Emerging IoT to Widen the Demand for Mobile Data
M2M Communication Set to Instigate New Opportunities
Growing Penetration of Mobile Devices in Enterprise
Environments Bodes Well
Enterprise Mobility Transforms into Mainstream Business Model
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Inflate Mobile
Data Demand
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
Rising Living Standards
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mobile Data Traffic Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Mobile Data Traffic Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Video (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Video (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Video (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Social Networking (Application) Worldwide Sales in
Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Social Networking (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Social Networking (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Audio (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Audio (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Audio (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mobile Data Traffic Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 16: United States Mobile Data Traffic Latent Demand
Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Mobile Data Traffic Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in Terabytes per Month for
2009-2017
Table 18: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Mobile Data Traffic Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 20: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in Terabytes per Month by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 21: Canadian Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile
Data Traffic in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Japanese Mobile Data Traffic Market in Terabytes per
Month by Application: 2009-2017
Table 24: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Demand for Mobile Data Traffic in Terabytes
per Month by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Mobile Data Traffic Market Review in China in
Terabytes per Month by Application: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mobile Data Traffic Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 28: European Mobile Data Traffic Market Demand Scenario
in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Mobile Data Traffic Addressable Market
Opportunity in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2018-2025
Table 32: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in Terabytes per Month by Application for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Mobile Data Traffic Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2018-2025
Table 35: French Mobile Data Traffic Historic Market Review in
Terabytes per Month by Application: 2009-2017
Table 36: French Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German Mobile Data Traffic Market in Retrospect in
Terabytes per Month by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Demand for Mobile Data Traffic in Terabytes
per Month by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Mobile Data Traffic Market Review in Italy in
Terabytes per Month by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Mobile Data Traffic in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 44: United Kingdom Mobile Data Traffic Market in
Terabytes per Month by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Mobile Data Traffic Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 47: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Terabytes per Month by Application
for 2009-2017
Table 48: Spanish Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Mobile Data Traffic Latent Demand Forecasts
in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Mobile Data Traffic Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in Terabytes per Month for 2009-2017
Table 51: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Mobile Data Traffic Addressable Market
Opportunity in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Terabytes per Month by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe Mobile Data Traffic Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Mobile Data Traffic Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Mobile Data Traffic Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Mobile Data Traffic Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Mobile Data Traffic Historic Market
Review in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Mobile Data Traffic Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Australian Mobile Data Traffic Market in Retrospect
in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Mobile Data Traffic Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Mobile Data Traffic Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Terabytes per Month by Application
for 2009-2017
Table 66: Indian Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Mobile Data Traffic Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Terabytes per Month by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: South Korean Mobile Data Traffic Historic Market
Analysis in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Mobile Data Traffic in Terabytes per Month by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Data Traffic Market in
Terabytes per Month by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Mobile Data Traffic Market Trends by
Region/Country in Terabytes per Month: 2018-2025
Table 74: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Latin America in
Terabytes per Month by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Mobile Data Traffic Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Latin American Demand for Mobile Data Traffic in
Terabytes per Month by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Mobile Data Traffic Market Review in Latin America in
Terabytes per Month by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Mobile Data Traffic Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Mobile Data Traffic Addressable Market
Opportunity in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2018-2025
Table 80: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Terabytes per Month by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Argentinean Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 82: Mobile Data Traffic Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2018-2025
Table 83: Brazilian Mobile Data Traffic Historic Market Review
in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Brazilian Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 85: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Mexican Mobile Data Traffic Market in Retrospect in
Terabytes per Month by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Mobile Data Traffic Latent
Demand Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 89: Mobile Data Traffic Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in Terabytes per Month for
2009-2017
Table 90: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Mobile Data Traffic Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 92: Mobile Data Traffic Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Terabytes per Month: 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Mobile Data Traffic Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: The Middle East Mobile Data Traffic Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Terabytes per Month by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Mobile Data Traffic Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Terabytes per
Month by Application for 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Mobile Data Traffic Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile
Data Traffic in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 98: Iranian Mobile Data Traffic Market in Terabytes per
Month by Application: 2009-2017
Table 99: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Mobile Data Traffic Addressable Market
Opportunity in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in Terabytes per Month by Application for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Israeli Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Mobile Data Traffic in
Terabytes per Month by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Mobile Data Traffic Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
Terabytes per Month by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Mobile Data Traffic Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Mobile Data Traffic Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Terabytes
per Month by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Mobile Data Traffic Historic
Market Analysis in Terabytes per Month by Application:
2009-2017
Table 108: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Mobile Data Traffic Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Terabytes per Month by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Mobile Data Traffic Market in
Retrospect in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 112: African Mobile Data Traffic Latent Demand Forecasts
in Terabytes per Month by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Mobile Data Traffic Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in Terabytes per Month for 2009-2017
Table 114: Mobile Data Traffic Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
