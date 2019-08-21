Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Report, 2019: Industry Size & Share, Application Analysis, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies, and Forecasts (2017-2027)

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mobile Device Management (MDM) market was valued at US$ 9.6 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period.

The Mobile Device Management (MDM) market is propelled by the increasing adoption of the enterprise mobility and BYOD policies among enterprises. The enterprises are swiftly moving towards the enterprise mobility solutions to enhance the operational efficiency and provide more flexibility and convenience to the employees. Increasing competition among the market players and the transformative power of mobile technology is encouraging enterprises to opt for mobility solutions.

The enterprises are leveraging on the wide array of mobility tools such as enterprise mobile apps, BYOD policies along with the agile transformation to improve the operational performance and reduce the cost of operation. As the adoption of the enterprise mobility solution increases, the need to provide secure access to the company data along with the safety and security of the data also rises. This is accelerating the demand for the mobile device management market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of the smartphone and internet services is further augmenting the demand for the market.

IT & Telecom is the leading sector in the mobile device management market with the majority share in the revenue. The market is driven by the increasing digitalization among the IT & Telecom sector. As the competition among the market players is increasing, the enterprises are shifting towards the digital business models to gain an edge over its competitors. This is driving the demand for mobile device management solutions in the sector.

Furthermore, the growing need among enterprises to reduce the IT cost and gain operational efficiency is further promoting the adoption of mobile device management solutions. Additionally, the increasing risk of cyber-attacks and data theft among the sector is acting as a major force propelling market growth.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing digitalization among the organization across the region. The economic growth in the region along with the growing adoption of internet services is further accelerating the demand for the mobile device management market. Furthermore, the incidence of cyber-attacks and data theft in the region are also encouraging the adoption of the mobile device management market.

The key players in the Mobile Device Management (MDM) market space are IBM Corporation, Cisco Corporation, SAP SE, VMware, 42Gears Mobility Systems, Microsoft Corporation, Citrix Systems, Good Technology, Fiberlink Communication, Blackberry, ManageEngine, Hexnode MDM, Mobileiron, SOTI, and Sophos.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Scope and Description

1.1.1 Study Purpose

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2 Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3 Approach Adopted

1.3.4 Top-Down Approach

1.3.5 Bottom-Up Approach

1.3.6 Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.7 Assumptions

1.4 Market Segmentation

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market

2.1.1 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market, by Component, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.1.2 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market, by Deployment, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.1.3 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market, by Application, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.1.4 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraint

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4 Market Positioning of Key Mobile Device Management (MDM) Vendors, 2018

Chapter 4 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market, By Component

4.1 Overview

4.2 Solution

4.3 Service

Chapter 5 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market, by Deployment

5.1 Overview

5.2 On-Premise

5.3 Cloud

Chapter 6 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market, by Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 BFSI

6.3 Telecom

6.4 Retail

6.5 Healthcare

6.6 Education

6.7 Manufacturing & Automotive

6.8 Transportation & Logistics

6.9 Others

Chapter 7 North America Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 8 Europe Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 42Gears Mobility Systems

11.2 Blackberry

11.3 Cisco Corporation

11.4 Citrix Systems

11.5 Fiberlink Communication

11.6 Good Technology

11.7 Hexnode MDM

11.8 IBM Corporation

11.9 ManageEngine

11.10 Microsoft Corporation

11.11 Mobileiron

11.12 SAP SE

11.13 Sophos

11.14 SOTI

11.15 VMware

