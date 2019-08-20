Global Mobile Edge Computing Market Review 2017-2019 & Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Edge Computing - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mobile Edge Computing market accounted for $200.37 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,772.36 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 33.9% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors boosting the market are raising demand for ultra-low latency and high bandwidth. However, lack of required infrastructure and deployment capabilities are hampering the market growth.



Based on the end user, agriculture segment growth is constantly enhancing due to the increasing innovation in the science and art of cultivating plants and livestock. Agriculture was the key development in the rise of sedentary human civilization, whereby farming of domesticated species created food surpluses that enabled people to live in cities.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the considerable growth due to proliferation of smartphones in countries such as India, China, etc. due to growing demand for real time access and social media growth.



Some of the key players in Global Mobile Edge Computing market are Adlink, Advantech, Artesyn, Brocade, Gigaspaces, Huawei, IBM Corporation, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Nokia, Peerapp, Inc., Quortus, Saguna Networks, Vapor IO, Vasona Networks.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Mobile Edge Computing Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Edge-Managed Platforms

5.3 Hardware

5.3.1 Controllers

5.3.2 Gateways

5.3.3 Routers

5.3.4 Servers

5.3.5 Switches

5.4 Platform

5.5 Software

5.5.1 Application Software

5.5.2 Connected Vehicles

5.5.3 Data Caching

5.5.4 Internet of Things (IoT)

5.5.5 Location Services

5.5.6 MEC Platform

5.5.7 Video Analytics

5.5.8 Other Software

5.6 Services

5.6.1 Consulting

5.6.2 System Integration

5.6.3 Maintenance



6 Global Mobile Edge Computing Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Assets Tracking

6.3 Augmented Reality

6.4 Connected Cars

6.5 Critical Infrastructure Monitoring

6.6 Data Analytics

6.7 Environmental Monitoring

6.8 Location-Based Services

6.9 Optimized Local Content Distribution

6.10 Security & surveillance

6.11 Smart Grids

6.12 Traffic Management

6.13 Unified Communications

6.14 Video Surveillance

6.15 Other Applications



7 Global Mobile Edge Computing Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Global 4G

7.3 Global 5G

7.4 Global Wi-Max



8 Global Mobile Edge Computing Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium Enterprise

8.3 Large Enterprises



9 Global Mobile Edge Computing Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Agriculture

9.3 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

9.4 Data Centers

9.5 Energy & Utilities

9.6 Government & Public Sector

9.7 Healthcare

9.8 Industrial

9.9 IT & Telecom

9.10 Manufacturing

9.11 Media & Entertainment

9.12 Retail

9.13 Smart Cities, Smart Homes, Smart Buildings

9.14 Transportation & Logistics

9.15 Wearables

9.16 Other End Users



10 Global Mobile Edge Computing Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Adlink

12.2 Advantech

12.3 Artesyn

12.4 Brocade

12.5 Gigaspaces

12.6 Huawei

12.7 IBM Corporation

12.8 Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

12.9 Juniper Networks, Inc.

12.10 Nokia

12.11 Peerapp, Inc.

12.12 Quortus

12.13 Saguna Networks

12.14 Vapor IO

12.15 Vasona Networks



