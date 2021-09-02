Global Mobile Entertainment Market Report 2021-2027 - The Freemium Revenue Model is Here to Stay

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Entertainment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market for Mobile Entertainment estimated at US$91.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$257.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Mobile Games, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.5% CAGR and reach US$132.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobile Music segment is readjusted to a revised 18.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.5% CAGR



The Mobile Entertainment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$59.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 14% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.



Mobile TV Segment to Record 12.8% CAGR



In the global Mobile TV segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$17.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$39.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 14.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Mobile Entertainment: Moving Beyond Plain Vanilla Offerings

Recent Market Activity

Mobile Communications Sector - Focus Shifting Towards Data Services

Positive Economic Scenario Induces Market Optimism

Mobile Gaming Market Continues to Dominate

In-App Ads and Free-to-Play Remain Key Monetization Opportunities

Mobile TV Gaining Prominence

App Stores Revolutionize Mobile Distribution

Mobile Apps: A Beneficiary of the Changing Role of Mobile Phones

Uptrend in Internet Usage Elevates Mobile Entertainment Prospects

Mobile Entertainment Senses Parallel Opportunities through Uptrend in Internet Consumption

Faster Broadband Speeds Trigger Massive Volume Growth

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 46 Featured)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Soaring Mobile Device User Base Instigates High-Potential Opportunities

Proliferation of Smartphones: Cornerstone for Ongoing Market Expansion

Mobile Entertainment Also Driven by Tablet Usage Patterns

4G Networks to Further Augment Mobile Devices' Role in Market Growth

Thrust towards 4G across Mobile Value Chain Bodes Well

Social Networking Propagates Expansion in Viewer Base

Rising Popularity of Mobile Video

'Designed for Mobile': A Lucrative Market for Content Developers

Handset Design - A Major Factor Determining User Experience

Emerging Markets - Hotspots for Growth

Young People Drive Mobile Content Usage

The Freemium Revenue Model is Here to Stay

Noteworthy Mobile App Development Trends

Mobile App Security

Cloud Compatibility

Wearable Technology

Wi-Fi in Indoor Settings

Penetration of Internet of Things (IoT)

Dominance of Android and iOS Platforms

Consistent Growth for Enterprise Apps

Developers to Embrace Swift Programming Language

Shorter App Development Cycles

Proliferation of Free Apps

Demographic Factors Offer Opportunities on Platter

Rapid Increase in Urban Households & Rising Living Standards

Ballooning Middle Class Population

Rise in Consumer Spending on Mobile Entertainment Augments Revenue Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Entertainment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Music by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile TV by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

