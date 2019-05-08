Global Mobile Gaming Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 19.6% to 2026

DUBLIN, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile Gaming Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile gaming market was valued at US$ 48.65 Bn in 2017 and expected to be growing at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. In recent years, the mobile gaming industry has witnessed unprecedented growth. This growth is mostly the result of an ever increasing base of smartphone users. Moreover, an increasing number of consumers who are getting into mobile gaming and opting for subscriptions and making in-app purchases is another prominent factor driving the growth of the mobile gaming market. Growing consumer interest in mobile multiplayer gaming expected to further propel the demand for mobile games in the coming years.

The developers of mobile games spend heavily on research and development activities. These activities are directed towards addressing the evolving preferences of the consumers in the market for mobile games. Moreover, mobile game companies in order to provide better customer engagement and consolidation of revenues from mobile game development are creating new business models. There also exists intense competition among the leading mobile game app development companies. These companies in order to outpace each other are offering rich features and good quality game content. In the coming years, Augmented Reality (AR) games expected to remain another area of focus. Other trends were observed in the mobile gaming market includes the rise of social gaming and eSports, cloud games, virtual reality, and multi-player games among others.

In 2017, Asia Pacific stood as the largest market for mobile gaming market and the region expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. China is the largest market for mobile games and the country occupies a significant share of global revenue. The fact that China has the largest number of smartphone users in the world further supports the aforementioned sentence. Battle Royale and esports would continue to represent the strongest areas of growth during the forecast period. India would emerge as another important market for the mobile gaming app companies in the coming years. The country in recent years has witnessed a high proliferation of smartphones, a factor aiding the mobile gaming market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Phase I - Secondary Research

1.4.2 Phase II - Primary Research

1.4.3 Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.4.4 Assumptions

1.4.5 Approach Adopted

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Mobile Gaming Market

2.2 Global Mobile Gaming Market, By Genre, 2017

2.3 Global Mobile Gaming Market, By Operating System, 2017

2.4 Global Mobile Gaming Market, By Game Type, 2017

2.5 Global Mobile Gaming Market, By Geography, 2017

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Overview

3.1.1 Global Mobile Gaming Market Value, 2016 - 2026

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends and Future Outlook

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players

Chapter 4 Global Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, by Genre, 2016 - 2026

4.1 Overview

4.2 Puzzle

4.3 Casual

4.4 Arcade

4.5 Simulation

4.6 Adventure

4.7 Strategy

4.8 Card

4.9 Board

4.10 Role Playing

4.11 Action

4.12 Sports

Chapter 5 Global Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, by Operating System, 2016 - 2026

5.1 Overview

5.2 Android

5.3 iOS

5.4 Others

Chapter 6 Global Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, by Game Type, 2016 - 2026

6.1 Overview

6.2 Online

6.3 Offline

Chapter 7 North America Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, By Genre, 2016 - 2026

7.2.1 Market Analysis

7.3 North America Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, By Operating System, 2016 - 2026

7.3.1 Market Analysis

7.4 North America Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, By Game Type, 2016 - 2026

7.4.1 Market Analysis

7.5 North America Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, By Country, 2016 - 2026

7.5.1 U.S.

7.5.2 Canada

Chapter 8 Europe Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, By Genre, 2016 - 2026

8.2.1 Market Analysis

8.3 Europe Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, By Operating System, 2016 - 2026

8.3.1 Market Analysis

8.4 Europe Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, By Game Type, 2016 - 2026

8.4.1 Market Analysis

8.5 Europe Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, By Region/Country, 2016 - 2026

8.5.1 U.K.

8.5.2 Germany

8.5.3 France

8.5.4 Rest of Europe

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

9.1 Overview

9.2 Asia Pacific Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, By Genre, 2016 - 2026

9.2.1 Market Analysis

9.3 Asia Pacific Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, By Operating System, 2016 - 2026

9.3.1 Market Analysis

9.4 Asia Pacific Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, By Game Type, 2016 - 2026

9.4.1 Market Analysis

9.5 Asia Pacific Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, By Region/Country, 2016 - 2026

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

10.1 Overview

10.2 RoW Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, By Genre, 2016 - 2026

10.2.1 Market Analysis

10.3 RoW Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, By Operating System, 2016 - 2026

10.3.1 Market Analysis

10.4 RoW Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, By Game Type, 2016 - 2026

10.4.1 Market Analysis

10.5 RoW Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, By Country, 2016 - 2026

10.5.1 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

10.5.2 Latin America

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Supercell

11.2 King

11.3 Gameloft SA

11.4 GungHo Online Entertainment

11.5 Tencent Holdings Limited

11.6 Activision

11.7 Nintendo

11.8 Ubisoft

11.9 Zynga

11.10 Netmarble Games

11.11 Kabam

11.12 EA Mobile

11.13 Com2uS

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cmmuba

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

