Executive Engagements: 26126 Companies: 166– Players covered include Activision Blizzard Inc.; CyberAgent Inc.; Electronic Arts, Inc.; GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.; Microsoft Corp.; NetEase Inc.; Niantic Inc.; Tencent Holdings Ltd.; The Walt Disney Co.; Ubisoft Entertainment; Nintendo; Zynga; TakeTwo Interactive and Others. Segments: Device (Smartphone, Tablet); Genre (Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure, Arcade, Casual, Casino, Other Genres) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Mobile Gaming Market to Reach $139.5 Billion by 2026

Mobile gaming gained prominence in the beginning of 2010 due to the growing number of smartphones and mobile networks. Rise in penetration of smartphones and enhanced internet access in countries around the world continue to drive prospects for mobile gaming. High-end smartphones are now easily available and are also less expensive than they used to be earlier, resulting in a sharp increase in mobile gamer numbers. The trend has been more pronounced in fast emerging countries such as India, China and also Mexico. More number of smartphone users, increasing cross-platform titles and enhancements in mobile internet infrastructure (5G network rollouts) as well as mobile hardware would also contribute to growth. By allowing gamers to enjoy their games anywhere, mobile gaming is successfully disengaging a large number of players from console-based to the small-screen driven gaming experience.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Gaming estimated at US$71.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$139.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period. Smartphone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.6% CAGR and reach US$139.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tablet segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Availability of large screen smartphones with increased resolutions, for offering enriched gaming experience, also contribute to the increase of the mobile video games segment. Smartphones are transforming the video gaming industry by driving users to switch from big screens of PCs or TVs to compact screens. The advent of smartphones has allowed women to increasingly adopt the games. The availability of several thousand games in app stores is enabling consumers to have easy access to a wide variety of games across varied genres.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $43.4 Billion by 2026

The Mobile Gaming market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$43.4 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 9.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR. Though the nations such as the US are significant players in international gaming market, Asia would continue to remain hotspot for market growth. China continues to exert its dominance in the market, evident from the fact, that in January 2020 leading video games with highest revenue rankings worldwide were developed in China. Among the top 30 video games worldwide, nearly 17 games were developed by companies based in China or with an investor or parent company in China. More



