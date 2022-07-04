Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 21; Released: June 2022

Companies: 262 - Players covered include Activision Blizzard Inc.; CyberAgent Inc.; Electronic Arts, Inc.; GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.; Microsoft Corp.; NetEase Inc.; Niantic Inc.; Tencent Holdings Ltd.; The Walt Disney Co.; Ubisoft Entertainment; Nintendo; Zynga; TakeTwo Interactive and Others.

Segments: Device (Smartphones, Other Devices); Genre (Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports, Other Genres)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Gaming estimated at US$104.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$160.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period. Smartphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.5% CAGR. The mobile technology boom in past years has revolutionized the industry. The industry has evolved into HD games with premium visuals and solid interaction with catching storylines from pixelated graphics and negligible interactions. With the constant enhancement in mobile technology, the gaming mechanism has become more complex. Currently, there are a plethora of games available and are played by a lot of users. The gaming industry faces high competition due to the presence of highly competitive games in the market. Several companies develop popular games, and NineHertz is a top global brand that offer games loved by the audience. Today, gaming has etched its way to become an extremely popular medium for entertainment, and a means for family and social interactions within communities.

This rise in popularity has also been in part owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, which fueled a tremendous 50% increase in mobile app downloads and a 20% increase in user engagement. Trends keep evolving every decade with the near term holding a lot of potential for new and novel gaming options and platforms. The enormous potential exhibited by the unique gaming user base is further encouraging developers to eye children and women users, as they intend to develop child and women-led games to target this less penetrated user groups. There has been a steady increase in the number of mobile players globally supported by a growing number of games available on mobile devices for users to play. Currently, over a third of the global population is digital gamers, and the number of active gamers is projected to reach 3.32 billion by 2024. With users spending more and more time with mobile apps, it is also directly resulting in them spending more time on mobile gaming. Mobile games are the single largest category on the app stores, with over 21% of most popular apps in the app stores falling under the gaming category, resulting in continuous revenue growth through increased ad requests. The mobile gaming domain is expending at a phenomenal rate and reporting a notable spike in number of gamers across countries. The US boasts around 180 million monthly digital gamers, representing over half of the country's population. While overall spending by mobile gamers has increased significantly and enabled mobile games to claim the largest pie of app stores, mobile remains the most popular option and driving revenues. On the other hand, the lucrative space is characterized by intense competition and requires companies to adapt to emerging trends for attracting and keeping gamers. Gaming companies are betting on holistic strategies regarding user acquisition, engagement, retention, and in-app experience with an eye on churn rate. The space is anticipated to be significantly influenced by technological advances with potential to change the development and gaming experience. The mobile gaming market received a notable boost from the COVID-19 pandemic and is slated to maintain its momentum over the coming years, providing companies with the opportunity to push revenues while enabling people with the option to stay connected and entertained.

Going forwards, rise in penetration of smartphones and enhanced internet access in countries around the world continue to drive prospects for mobile gaming. High-end smartphones are now easily available and are also less expensive than they used to be earlier, resulting in a sharp increase in mobile gamer numbers. The trend has been more pronounced in fast emerging countries such as India, China and also Mexico. Indians are anticipated to spend significantly on mobile gaming which would make it the fastest growing mobile gaming market in the world. Availability of large screen smartphones with increased resolutions, for offering enriched gaming experience, also contribute to the increase of the mobile video games segment. Internet access has enabled vendors of video games offer online games on mobile platform. Multiplayer games can now be easily accessed on smartphones due to improved internet access. More number of smartphone users, increasing cross-platform titles and enhancements in mobile internet infrastructure (5G network rollouts) as well as mobile hardware would also contribute to growth for the segment. The mobile gaming market would be led by smartphones predominantly.

Console and PC gaming markets would also continue to grow in the years ahead. However, growth of mobile gaming market, in revenue terms, is expected to surpass growth of the overall market for games. Smartphones are transforming the video gaming industry by driving users to switch from big screens of PCs or TVs to compact screens. By allowing gamers to enjoy their games anywhere, mobile gaming is successfully disengaging a large number of players from console-based to the small-screen driven gaming experience. Major gaming giants are entering the mobile gaming market increasingly. Instead of poor transitions from PC and console platforms to mobile, companies are designing mobile platforms from the ground up. While it is easier to develop games for many platforms, reaching the interested mobile gamer may be tough because top mobile games continue to remain popular and set high entry barriers for the newer ones. The growth of 5G penetration will fuel game streaming providers. We can see more adoption of titles in the mobile platform. Emerging markets like India and Brazil are moving ahead in the gaming industry with cheap data and 4G networks.

China continues to hold major presence over the global gaming market, both in revenue terms and in terms of player numbers. Currently, mobile is the major segment in the Chinese gaming market generating around 57% of the overall revenues. China's influence on global gaming business is evident from the fact, that in January 2020 leading video games with highest revenue rankings worldwide were developed in China. In contrast to January 2019, PUBG Mobile, a prevalent video game developed in China, generated four times the revenue in a month. A major share of the revenue came from China followed by the US and other nations. Interestingly, the game began monetising in China in May 2019 and achieved double user spending compared to revenue in April 2019. Honor of Kings, another popular video game developed in China, generated revenue worth millions, with gamers in China accounting for major share in the global market. Analogously, other popular video games developed in China such as AFK Arena and Rise of Kingdoms, are well known for generating considerable revenue from countries apart from China. In January 2020, the revenue generation from such games surpassed the previous records of 2019. With the recent launch of top trending games in China, the gaming business is likely to grow significantly and anticipated to exceed the previous records in terms of revenue. Therefore, China's influence on the gaming market is not only because of the huge local spending, but also due to the fact that the games developed in the region dominate the global markets. More

