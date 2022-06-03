Global Mobile Health Technologies Market Growth Forecasts: Compound Annual Growth of 32% Forecast Between 2021-2026

DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Health (mHealth) Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The emergence of mHealth technology has disrupted the healthcare industry in recent years, leading to increasing adoption and market growth. These devices have an impact far beyond typical consumer uses like fitness and activity tracking and have penetrated the area of medical applications such as diagnosis, monitoring and, to a certain extent, even the treatment of chronic diseases. The convergence of mHealth devices such as smartwatches and activity trackers with medical-grade products has facilitated the growth of smart technology in healthcare.

The report offers a detailed picture of the mHealth technologies market. This report highlights the current and future market potential for mHealth technologies. It provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2026 and key market players. This report discusses mHealth technologies and their various resources. It covers the overall mHealth technologies market, including medical devices, apps, and services.

The report further analyzes the market based on medical devices, analyzing blood pressure monitors, blood glucose meters, ECG/heart rate monitors, pulse oximeters, peak flowmeters, sleep apnea monitors, multiparameter trackers and fetal monitoring neurological monitoring devices, as well as other connected medical devices. In addition, the report also analyzes various medical apps, including chronic care management apps, general health and fitness apps, medication management apps, patient management and monitoring apps, personal health record apps and women's health apps, among other apps.

Furthermore, a complete regional analysis of the market was also conducted for this report. Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Detailed analyses of major countries are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020, which served as the base year, and there are forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U. S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

The Report Includes

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, 2021 with projections of CAGRs through 2026

A presentation of the changing mobile health technology environment in terms of new challenges and rising opportunities

Information regarding market trends, leading service providers, therapy markets, and the most popular mHealth applications

Insight into the second generation of mHealth devices, projected regulatory patterns, and innovative devices and services to be launched in the near future

Discussion on potential benefits of mHealth in healthcare and integration of AI in enhancing mHealth apps functionality

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Profile description of leading market companies, including Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. , Apple Inc. , Cerner Corp. , Medtronic plc, and Phillips Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Potential Benefits of Mhealth in Healthcare

Remote Monitoring and Personal Monitoring

Expanding Healthcare Access

Patient Empowerment and Improving Health Education

Disease Surveillance and Monitoring

Healthcare "On the Go"

Mhealth Medical Devices/Connected Devices/Wearables

Health and Fitness Wearables

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Rehabilitation

Regulatory Framework

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA)

Hitrust CSF Compliance

Digital Health Regulation in Asia-Pacific

U.S. Regulatory Stance

European Regulatory Stance

Japan

China

India

mHealth Initiatives

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Lifestyle Diseases



Consumer Expectations



Technological Advances



Increasing Health and Fitness Awareness

Restraints

Data Privacy and Security Concerns

Opportunities

Integration of AI Enhancing mHealth Apps Functionality



Technological Advances Related to Mobile Phones and the Internet

Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19

Impact on mHealth

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Major Segment

Medical Devices

Sleep Apnea Devices



Neurology Monitoring Devices



Pulse Oximeter



Blood Pressure Monitors



Blood Glucose Meters or Glucose Testing and Monitoring



Cardiac Arrhythmia/ECG/Heart Rate Monitors

Mobile Apps

Chronic Care Management Apps



General Health and Fitness Apps



Medication Management Apps



Patient Management and Monitoring Apps



Personal Health Record Apps



Women's Health Apps

Services

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Provider Type

Mobile Operators

Device Developers

Smart Connected Devices

Wearables

Software Developers and Mobile Apps

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Insurers

Employers

Hospitals and Clinics

Healthcare Professionals

Pharmaceutical Companies and CROs

Patients

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Area

Metabolic Disorders

Respiratory Diseases

Cardiovascular Disease

Cardiovascular Mhealth Apps

Neurological Diseases

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 Patent Review

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Agamatrix

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Apple

At&T

Athenahealth

Bharti Airtel

Beurer GmbH

Cerner

China Mobile

Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies

Etisalat

Glooko

Google

Ihealthlabs

Kaiser Permanente

Medtronic

Omron

Orange

Philips Healthcare

Propeller Health

Qualcomm

Roche Holding AG (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Softserve

Telefonica

T-Mobile

Verizon Communications

Validic

Vodafone Group

Walgreens

Welldoc

Webmd Health Corp.

Withings SAS

Whoop

