Global Mobile Hotspot Router Market Report 2020: The Impact of COVID-19 - Forecast to 2025

The global mobile hotspot router market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019

A mobile hotspot router is a pocket-sized wireless device that connects multiple Wi-Fi enabled devices with a single router. The routers are equipped with various features, such as power bank, global positioning system (GPS) and USB points and are usually built into a smartphone or as a standalone portable gadget that can be attached to the phone.

They provide simple, fast and instant internet connectivity to various devices, such as laptops, mobiles and computers that can be accessed at any time. They also offer high-speed internet connectivity to multiple users at the same time and aid in minimizing the overall cost of internet services.

Rapid digitalization, along with the rising demand for wireless and mobile broadband services, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing utilization of smart devices across the globe and the growing consumer awareness regarding pay-as-you-go business models are projected to drive the market further. Frequent business travelers and tourists use mobile hotspot routers to access the internet while they are moving.

Consumers are using e-commerce platforms for online shopping through mobile devices, which require stable internet connectivity, thereby increasing product demand. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of data storage systems integrated with cloud-based applications, are also contributing to the market growth.

Other factors, including the rising data traffic and the implementation of favorable government initiatives to provide Wi-Fi in public places, are projected to create a positive outlook for the market.

Looking forward, the global mobile hotspot router market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global mobile hotspot router market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global mobile hotspot router market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global mobile hotspot router market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Mobile Hotspot Router Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Standalone

6.2 Bundled



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Domestic User

7.2 Commercial User



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Multi-Brand Stores

8.2 Online Stores

8.3 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Corporation)

Belkin International Inc. (Foxconn)

D-Link Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Netgear Inc.

Novatel Wireless Inc. (Inseego)

TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.

XCom Global Inc.

ZTE Corporation

