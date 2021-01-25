Global Mobile Identity Management Market Report 2020: Market to Reach US$54 Billion by the Year 2027
DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Identity Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Mobile Identity Management Market to Reach US$54 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Identity Management estimated at US$32.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$54 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U. S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Mobile Identity Management market in the U. S. is estimated at US$9.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.57% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.4 Billion by the year 2027.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Mobile Identity Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Identity Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
- World Historic Review for Mobile Identity Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
- World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Identity Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- Market Analytics
- Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Identity Management by Segment - Mobile Identity Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
- Historic Review for Mobile Identity Management by Segment - Mobile Identity Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 44
