Global Mobile Infrastructure and Mobile Broadband - Mobile maturity differs around the world

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This annual report offers a wealth of information on the worldwide development of the mobile sector.

Information at a regional level is also provided for the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific. The report includes analyses, statistics, forecasts and trends. It provides a comprehensive insight into the progress of mobile and examines some the issues and opportunities
 

Subjects covered include:
·          The future of the mobile industry;
·          Worldwide and regional mobile subscriber statistics;
·          Worldwide mobile ARPU and revenue;
·          Overview of worldwide call charges;
·          Mobile prepaid sector;
·          MVNO market;
·          Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC);
·          Mobile infrastructure;
·          Termination rates, Roaming, Mobile Number Portability (MNP);
·          Mobile spectrum developments;
·          Regional overview.
 
Researchers: Paul Budde, Lawrence Baker, Lucia Bibolini, Peter Evans, Phil Harpur, Kay Harris, Lisa Hulme-Jones, Paul Kwon, Henry Lancaster, Peter Lange, Kylie Wansink
Edition: 12th
Current Publication Date: February 2008
Next Publication Date; February 2009

