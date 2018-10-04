Global Mobile Infrastructure and Mobile Broadband - Mobile maturity differs around the world
19:00 ET
This annual report offers a wealth of information on the worldwide development of the mobile sector.
Information at a regional level is also provided for the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific. The report includes analyses, statistics, forecasts and trends. It provides a comprehensive insight into the progress of mobile and examines some the issues and opportunities
Subjects covered include:
· The future of the mobile industry;
· Worldwide and regional mobile subscriber statistics;
· Worldwide mobile ARPU and revenue;
· Overview of worldwide call charges;
· Mobile prepaid sector;
· MVNO market;
· Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC);
· Mobile infrastructure;
· Termination rates, Roaming, Mobile Number Portability (MNP);
· Mobile spectrum developments;
· Regional overview.
Researchers: Paul Budde, Lawrence Baker, Lucia Bibolini, Peter Evans, Phil Harpur, Kay Harris, Lisa Hulme-Jones, Paul Kwon, Henry Lancaster, Peter Lange, Kylie Wansink
Edition: 12th
Current Publication Date: February 2008
Next Publication Date; February 2009
