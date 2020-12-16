Global Mobile Medical Apps Market Report 2020-2027 - Emphasis on Remote Patient Monitoring Bodes Well for the Mobile Medical Apps Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Medical Apps - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Mobile Medical Apps Market to Reach US$20.7 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Medical Apps estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Medical Monitoring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 25.3% CAGR to reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nutrition & Fitness segment is readjusted to a revised 28.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.4% share of the global Mobile Medical Apps market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 35.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 30.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Mobile Medical Apps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 35.69% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.7% and 24.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Medical Reference Segment Corners a 13.9% Share in 2020



In the global Medical Reference segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$477.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 27.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

AgaMatrix, Inc.

Airstrip Technologies, Inc.

AliveCor, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

BioTelemetry, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

iHealth Lab, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Omron Corporation

Philips India Ltd.

Qualcomm Inc.

Withings

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Mobile Health Apps Gain Interest Amid the Pandemic

List of COVID-19 Contact Tracing Apps

MHealth Investments Record Strong Growth in 2020 1H

Rise in Fitness App Downloads

Rise in Apps Developed for Contact Tracing

Mobile Health Transforms Healthcare Industry

Mobile App Development Trends in Healthcare

Outlook

Apps Find Favor Among Medical Professionals

Developing Countries to Lead Growth in Future

Reference Apps Bring in Digital Revolution in Healthcare Sector

in Digital Revolution in Healthcare Sector Barriers to Adoption of Mobile Medical Apps

Concerns over Security & Compliance

Patient Information Security: A Major Constraint

Medical Apps Lack Clinical Involvement

Potential Risk of Medical Apps in Clinical Settings

Recent Industry Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Integration of AI in Mobile Health Apps

Optimizing Blockchain Technology to Deliver Efficient Health Care

Prominence of Big Data in Mobile Health Applications

Impact of Internet of Things (IoT) on the Mobile Health Care Industry

Eminence of Cloud-based apps in the Mobile Health Care Industry

AR\VR Technology to Play a Significant Role

Apps Favored over Mobile Websites

Select New Med Apps

Growing Role of Telemedicine

Video Consultation Apps on Rise

Inclination of Young Consumers Towards Digital Health Technology: Opportunity in Store

Fitness Apps Gain Interest Amid Growing Health Consciousness

Rising Healthcare Costs Drive Significance of Mobile Medical Apps

Chronic Diseases Management and Associated Costs Drive Medical Apps Adoption

Emphasis on Remote Patient Monitoring Bodes Well for Mobile Medical Apps Market

Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Shortage of Medical Professionals: Mobile Medical Apps Come to the Rescue

Smartphone Penetration & Declining Price of Connected Devices Drive Adoption of Health and Fitness Apps

Increasing Ownership of Mobile Devices among Medical Professionals - A Business Case for Mobile Apps Market

Expanding 5G Connectivity to Drive Adoption of Mobile Medical Apps

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 92

