Global Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market 2021-2025: Deployment of 5G NR Networks Increases Demand

This research service analyzes the global mobile network drive test equipment market in detail from 2020 to 2025, with 2020 as the base year.

This research deliverable provides an in-depth look at the dynamics influencing and challenging the growth of the mobile network drive test equipment market and analyzes the wireless network testing/mobile network testing market segments in detail by application, end users, and network technology across geographic regions.

It provides a comprehensive market overview with market forecasts, a detailed discussion of the drivers and restraints, and an analysis of the competitive landscape. Moreover, it presents insights into major companies like Keysight Technologies, Infovista, Rohde & Schwarz, Accuver, and others.

This research also highlights future growth opportunities and the strategic imperatives that need to be undertaken by market participants to capitalize on these growth opportunities. The global mobile network drive test equipment market is at the growth stage of its lifecycle.

The rise of high capacity networks with enhanced mobile broadband, massive machine communications, and ultra-reliable low-latency communications demand higher-quality 5G NR drive testing. Substantial expansion of spectrum bands, including mmWave, is deployed with cost-effective performance quality networks pursued by mobile operators.

The deployment of 5G NR is creating complexities and new drive testing requirements. The added embedded intelligence in the network is driving the shift from more reactive testing to more predictive and proactive testing probes with more machine learning algorithms for new 5G NR measurements.

The deployment of 5G NR networks increases the demand for drive test equipment to support a wide range of test scenarios, including initial network launch, service launch network expansions, optimization and troubleshooting, and benchmarking. While the forecast takes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic into account, the situation is still very dynamic and the implications for the global economy are constantly changing.

The pandemic, however, did not stall the progress of 5G rollouts significantly, with the test and measurement community still capitalizing on the requirement for the extensive testing of the standards that were already rolled out in 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market

Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market Scope of Analysis

Key Competitors for Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market

Key Growth Metrics for Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market

Distribution Channels for Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market

Growth Drivers for the Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market

Growth Driver Analysis for the Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market

Growth Restraints for the Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for the Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market

5G Mobile Networks Goals

Tech Stack Transformations Required for 5G NR Drive Testing

5G NR Deployment and Spectrum Band Allocation Testing

New Use Cases for 5G Mobile Networks

Future Network Technology Deployment

Roadmap for 5G Network Deployment

Revenue and Percent Revenue by Technology Network, Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market

Percent Revenue Forecast by Technology Network, Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market

Revenue and Percent Revenue by Product Type, Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market

Forecast Assumptions, Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market

Revenue Forecast, Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market

5G Deployment, Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market

Competitive Environment, Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market

Revenue Share, Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market

Revenue Share Analysis, Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market

Company Profile - Keysight Technologies

Company Profile - Infovista

Company Profile - Rohde & Schwarz

Company Profile - Accuver

Key Competitive Products in the Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market

Key User Requirements, Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market

Growth Opportunity Universe, Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Deployment of 5G New Radio (NR) would Require Innovative Testing Solutions, 2020-2025

Growth Opportunity 2 - Drive Testing would Require More Cloud Analytics, 2020-2025

Growth Opportunity 3 - Increasing Usage of UAV-based Solutions and Satellite Navigation to Enable 3D Testing, 2020-2025

