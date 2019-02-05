Global Mobile Phone Accessories Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mobile Phone Accessories in US$ Million.



The Global and the US markets are further analysed in terms of value sales (US$) by the following Segments: Chargers, Device Protection, Headsets, Power Banks, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 102 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Apple, Inc.

- Bose Corporation

- Energizer Holdings, Inc.

- iLuv Creative Technology

- Incipio LLC

- Koninklijke Philips N.V.



MOBILE PHONE ACCESSORIES MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Mobile Phone Accessories: A Quick Primer

Future Prospects Remain Highly Favorable

Revenues Continue to Scale Up in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions

Table 1: Developing Regions Account for about 3/5th Share of the World Mobile Phone Accessories Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed Regions and Developing Regions (Asia-Pacific and Others) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market - Major Countries Ranked by CAGR for 2015-2022: India, China, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, US, Italy, Canada and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Sustained Growth Forecasts in Developed Regions



3. KEY MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Proliferation of Mobile Phone Users - A Major Growth Driver

Table 3: Global Unique Subscribers (in Billions) for Years 2010 through 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Worldwide Mobile Penetration by Geographic Region - Breakdown of Unique Mobile Subscriber Penetration as a Percentage of Total Population for 2017 and 2025P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Smartphone Penetration: Foundation for Market Growth

Table 5: World Market for Smartphones: Number of Users (in Millions) for the Years 2016 through 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Smartphones Market by Region/Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Unit Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Smartphone Penetration Worldwide (as a Percentage of Total Mobile Users) for Major Countries: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Smartphone Accessories Continue to Gain Increased Consumer Demand

Prevailing Trends in the Mobile Communication Landscape Strongly Favor Wider Uptake of Mobile Phone Accessories

Exponential Rise in 4G LTE Networks

Comparison of Wireless Broadband Technologies

Table 8: World 4G LTE Market: Number of Unique Subscribers (in '000s) for Years 2014, 2018E & 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Mobile Data

Table 9: World Internet Penetration (as a % of Population) by Region (H1 2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Percentage (%) Breakdown of Internet Users by Region (H1 2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Region/Country (2017 & 2022P): Breakdown of Monthly Data Volumes (in Terabytes) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Device Type (2009, 2017 & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Netbooks/Notebooks, Smartphones, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application (2009, 2017 & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Video, Audio and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Social Networking on the Move

Table 14: Breakdown of Monthly Active Users (in Million) for Select Social Media Platforms (Q1 2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Average Time Spent (in Minutes/Day) on Social Media for Select Countries (Q1 2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Proliferation of Wireless Gaming

Growing Enterprise Mobility & the BYOD Culture

Table 16: Growing Mobile Worker Population Strengthens the Business Case for Smartphones: Breakdown of Global Mobile Worker Population (in Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2017 & 2024P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Significant Increase in the Share of Corporate-Owned Tablets Steers BYOD as Mainstream Strategy: Global Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base of Corporate-Owned and Consumer Owned Tablets for the Years 2011, 2014 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Innovations Spearhead Market Growth

Feature & Performance Enhancing Mobile Phone Accessories Rise in Demand

GPS Dongles

Desk Stands

Portable Hotspots

USB Adapters

Noise Cancellation Headphones

High-capacity Portable Chargers for Charging Multiple Devices

Micro USB Car Chargers

Growing Significance Attached to Mobile Phone Protection Drives Demand for Protective Cases & Covers

A Snapshot of Select Recently Launched Protective Cases

Power Banks - A Promising Mobile Phone Accessory Market

A Snapshot of Select Recently Unveiled Power Bank Devices

Demand for External Memory Cards Soars Amid Rising Media Consumption on Mobile

Technological Advances Fuel Demand for Headphones & Earphones

Bluetooth Headsets Dominate Mobile Headsets Market

A Snapshot of Select Recently Introduced Headphone & Earphone Solutions

Wireless Charging: A Key Trend

Wireless Chargers to Gain Significant Adoption

Wireless Charging Catches Attention of Car Companies

Popularity of Solar Mobile Phone Chargers Rides On the Strength of the Green Trend

E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities

Mobile Phone Fashion Accessories: Taking Advantage of Impulse Buying Behavior

Sleek Designs Turn on the Heat

Colors, Designs & Styles Inundate the Market

Replacement Sales Spur Demand

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Table 18: World Population (2018): Percentage Share Breakdown by Age Group - Below 15 Years, 15-64 Years, and Above

Years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Percentage Share of Population in the age Group of 15-64 in Select Countries (2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

Table 20: World Population: Percentage Breakdown by Urban and Rural Population for Years 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Estimated Percentage of Urbanization in World, China and India for the Years 2011 and 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Living Standards

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Table 22: Global Middle Class Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Mobile Phone Accessories: A Definition

Types of Mobile Phone Accessories

Mobile Phone Chargers

Device Protection

Scratch Protectors

Practical Aspects of Mobile Phone Screen Protectors

Protective Cases

Headsets

Power Banks

USB Plug-in Power Banks

Others

Batteries

Car Mobile Phone holders

Memory Cards

Technological Milestones



5. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Apple, Inc. (USA)

Bose Corporation (USA)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (USA)

iLuv Creative Technology (USA)

Incipio LLC (USA)

Griffin Technology (USA)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Motorola Mobility, Inc. (USA)

Otterbox (USA)

Pelican Products, Inc. (USA)

Plantronics, Inc. (USA)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

SanDisk Corporation (USA)

Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Griffin Releases New Survivor Series Cases for iPhone X Devices

Incipio® Launches Protective Cases for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+

Incipio® Unveils NGP® and DualPro® Protective Cases for Samsung Galaxy Note9

Incipio Introduces Protective Cases for iPhone X Devices

Incipio Unveils Protective Cases for Google Pixel 3

Plantronics Unveils Plantronics Elara 60 Series Mobile Phone Station

Otter Products Unveils LifeProof and OtterBox Cases for Apple iPhone

Tesla Introduces Portable Wireless Charger for iPhones and Android Phones

Pelican Introduces Protective Cases for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+

Pelican Introduces New Protective Cases for Samsung Galaxy Note9

Pelican Launches New Line of Cases for iPhone® X Devices

RHA to Launch CL2 Planar Wireless In-Ear Planar Magnetic Headphones

Belkin Unveils Apple-Certified Boost Charge Power Bank

Samsung Launches New Wireless AKG Headphones

Master & Dynamic Releases MW07 True Wireless Earphones

Duracell Introduces New Power Banks in India

Xiaomi Introduces 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i Red Edition in India

HARMAN International Introduces JBL Endurance Sports Earphones

HARMAN International Rolls Out JBL Free In-Ear Headphone in India

VogDUO Introduces Charger Go Ultra Slim USB-C Car Charger

Pelican Unveils Pelican™ Marine Smartphone Case

Pelican Releases Ambassador Xase for the iPhone™ 6s/7

OtterBox Introduces Pursuit Series Rugged Cases for iPhone

and 7 Plus

OtterBox Releases Defender & Symmetry Protective Cases for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Google Launches Google Pixel Buds Wireless Headphones

Griffin Technology Unveils Survivor Glass Tempered Glass Screen

Griffin Technology Introduces Griffin Reserve Power Banks

Griffin Technology Launches Survivor Strong Protective Cases for Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime

Griffin Technology Debuts Reserve Mobile Power Solutions

Griffin Technology Releases Survivor® Protective Cases for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Griffin Technology Rolls Out Survivor Protective Solutions for Samsung Galaxy Note8

Griffin Technology Unveils USB-C PowerBlock SE Wall Charger and Premium USB-C Cables

Incipio® Releases New Accessories for Samsung Galaxy Note8

Incipio® Rolls Out Style-Driven Cases for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Incipio® Releases Kiddy Lock™ Case for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

Incipio® Introduces Core Series Protective Cases for BlackBerry KEYone

Incipio® Introduces Incipio ONE™ Case for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

Incipio® Introduces OX® Case Audio Enabled Case for iPhone 7

Incipio® Unveils Design, Esquire & Core Series Protective Solutions for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

Huawei Introduces 10,000mAh 22W Power Bank in China

Western Digital Unveils 256GB SanDisk Ultra® microSDXC™ UHS-I Card

Energizer Launches Smartphone Accessories in India

DETEL Releases Detel D10000 and D12500 High Capacity Power Banks

Focal® Unveils Clear Headphone

Sony Unveils Hi-Res Wireless Noise Canceling Stereo Headphones

Xiaomi Launches New Power Banks in India

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Apple Receives Occupancy Permits for New Apple Park Headquarters

Samsung Inaugurates Samsung Experience Store in Toronto

Philips Awards A/V Licenses to TPV Technology

Zagg to Acquire Braven from Incipio Group

Mophie Establishes Nimble to Produce Eco-friendly Smartphone Accessories

Synaptics Teams Up with Baidu

Samsung Acquires Harman International

Western Digital Relocates Headquarters to San Jose

LG Electronics Breaks Ground for North American Headquarters in New Jersey



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 23: World Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories by Segment - Chargers, Device Protection, Headsets, Power Banks and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories by Segment - Chargers, Device Protection, Headsets, Power Banks and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Chargers, Device Protection, Headsets, Power Banks and Others Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Smartphone Usage Patterns Steer Demand for Mobile Phone Accessories

Smartphone Sales Remain on Upward Trajectory

Table 29: Smartphone Users (in Millions) in the United States: 2011-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 30: US Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories by Segment - Chargers, Device Protection, Headsets, Power Banks and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: US Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories by Segment - Chargers, Device Protection, Headsets, Power Banks and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: US 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Chargers, Device Protection, Headsets, Power Banks and Others Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 33: Canadian Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Canadian Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Japanese Market Driven by Consumers Penchant for Sophisticated Mobile Accessories

Smartphones Market in Japan: A Macro Perspective

B.Market Analytics

Table 35: Japanese Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Japanese Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

Market Analysis

Table 37: European Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: European Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: European 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 40: French Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: French Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 42: German Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: German Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 44: Italian Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Italian Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis

Table 46: UK Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: UK Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 48: Spanish Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Spanish Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 50: Russian Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Russian Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 52: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Asian Countries to Drive Future Growth

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

World's Largest Market for Mobile Phone Accessories

Cost-Effectiveness Remains Key to Success

Robust Production Base Functions as Catalyst for Market Expansion

Power Banks Poised to Witness Exponential Growth

Key Statistical Findings

Table 57: Chinese Online Mobile Accessories Sales by Type (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Online Requests/Orders/Purchases for Bluetooth Handsfree Headsets, Bluetooth Headsets, Novelties, Protective Cases and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: Chinese Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Chinese Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.2 India

A.Market Analysis

Fastest Growing Market in the World

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Growth Inhibitors

Competitive Scenario

Cost-Effectiveness & Value for Money Critical to Success

B.Market Analytics

Table 60: Indian Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Indian Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.3 South Korea

Market Analysis

Table 62: South Korean Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: South Korean Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Latin America

A.Market Analysis

Latin America Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Table 66: Smartphone Penetration Rate (%) for Select Countries in Latin America as a Percentage of Mobile Phone Users: 2015 & 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: Latin American Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Latin American Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6.1 Brazil

Market Analysis

Table 70: Brazilian Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Brazilian Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6.2 Mexico

Market Analysis

Table 72: Mexican Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Mexican Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6.3 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 74: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis

Table 76: Rest of World Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Rest of World Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 102 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 114) The United States (52) Canada (2) Japan (3) Europe (13) - France (1) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (3) - Rest of Europe (8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (44)

