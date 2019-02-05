Global Mobile Phone Accessories Industry
Feb 05, 2019, 17:12 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mobile Phone Accessories in US$ Million.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960371
The Global and the US markets are further analysed in terms of value sales (US$) by the following Segments: Chargers, Device Protection, Headsets, Power Banks, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 102 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Apple, Inc.
- Bose Corporation
- Energizer Holdings, Inc.
- iLuv Creative Technology
- Incipio LLC
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
MOBILE PHONE ACCESSORIES MCP-7
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Mobile Phone Accessories: A Quick Primer
Future Prospects Remain Highly Favorable
Revenues Continue to Scale Up in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions
Table 1: Developing Regions Account for about 3/5th Share of the World Mobile Phone Accessories Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed Regions and Developing Regions (Asia-Pacific and Others) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market - Major Countries Ranked by CAGR for 2015-2022: India, China, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, US, Italy, Canada and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Sustained Growth Forecasts in Developed Regions
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Proliferation of Mobile Phone Users - A Major Growth Driver
Table 3: Global Unique Subscribers (in Billions) for Years 2010 through 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Worldwide Mobile Penetration by Geographic Region - Breakdown of Unique Mobile Subscriber Penetration as a Percentage of Total Population for 2017 and 2025P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Smartphone Penetration: Foundation for Market Growth
Table 5: World Market for Smartphones: Number of Users (in Millions) for the Years 2016 through 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Global Smartphones Market by Region/Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Unit Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Smartphone Penetration Worldwide (as a Percentage of Total Mobile Users) for Major Countries: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Smartphone Accessories Continue to Gain Increased Consumer Demand
Prevailing Trends in the Mobile Communication Landscape Strongly Favor Wider Uptake of Mobile Phone Accessories
Exponential Rise in 4G LTE Networks
Comparison of Wireless Broadband Technologies
Table 8: World 4G LTE Market: Number of Unique Subscribers (in '000s) for Years 2014, 2018E & 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Mobile Data
Table 9: World Internet Penetration (as a % of Population) by Region (H1 2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Percentage (%) Breakdown of Internet Users by Region (H1 2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Region/Country (2017 & 2022P): Breakdown of Monthly Data Volumes (in Terabytes) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Device Type (2009, 2017 & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Netbooks/Notebooks, Smartphones, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application (2009, 2017 & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Video, Audio and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Social Networking on the Move
Table 14: Breakdown of Monthly Active Users (in Million) for Select Social Media Platforms (Q1 2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Average Time Spent (in Minutes/Day) on Social Media for Select Countries (Q1 2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Proliferation of Wireless Gaming
Growing Enterprise Mobility & the BYOD Culture
Table 16: Growing Mobile Worker Population Strengthens the Business Case for Smartphones: Breakdown of Global Mobile Worker Population (in Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2017 & 2024P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Significant Increase in the Share of Corporate-Owned Tablets Steers BYOD as Mainstream Strategy: Global Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base of Corporate-Owned and Consumer Owned Tablets for the Years 2011, 2014 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Innovations Spearhead Market Growth
Feature & Performance Enhancing Mobile Phone Accessories Rise in Demand
GPS Dongles
Desk Stands
Portable Hotspots
USB Adapters
Noise Cancellation Headphones
High-capacity Portable Chargers for Charging Multiple Devices
Micro USB Car Chargers
Growing Significance Attached to Mobile Phone Protection Drives Demand for Protective Cases & Covers
A Snapshot of Select Recently Launched Protective Cases
Power Banks - A Promising Mobile Phone Accessory Market
A Snapshot of Select Recently Unveiled Power Bank Devices
Demand for External Memory Cards Soars Amid Rising Media Consumption on Mobile
Technological Advances Fuel Demand for Headphones & Earphones
Bluetooth Headsets Dominate Mobile Headsets Market
A Snapshot of Select Recently Introduced Headphone & Earphone Solutions
Wireless Charging: A Key Trend
Wireless Chargers to Gain Significant Adoption
Wireless Charging Catches Attention of Car Companies
Popularity of Solar Mobile Phone Chargers Rides On the Strength of the Green Trend
E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities
Mobile Phone Fashion Accessories: Taking Advantage of Impulse Buying Behavior
Sleek Designs Turn on the Heat
Colors, Designs & Styles Inundate the Market
Replacement Sales Spur Demand
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Table 18: World Population (2018): Percentage Share Breakdown by Age Group - Below 15 Years, 15-64 Years, and Above
Years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Percentage Share of Population in the age Group of 15-64 in Select Countries (2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
Table 20: World Population: Percentage Breakdown by Urban and Rural Population for Years 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: Estimated Percentage of Urbanization in World, China and India for the Years 2011 and 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Living Standards
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Table 22: Global Middle Class Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Mobile Phone Accessories: A Definition
Types of Mobile Phone Accessories
Mobile Phone Chargers
Device Protection
Scratch Protectors
Practical Aspects of Mobile Phone Screen Protectors
Protective Cases
Headsets
Power Banks
USB Plug-in Power Banks
Others
Batteries
Car Mobile Phone holders
Memory Cards
Technological Milestones
5. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
Apple, Inc. (USA)
Bose Corporation (USA)
Energizer Holdings, Inc. (USA)
iLuv Creative Technology (USA)
Incipio LLC (USA)
Griffin Technology (USA)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
Motorola Mobility, Inc. (USA)
Otterbox (USA)
Pelican Products, Inc. (USA)
Plantronics, Inc. (USA)
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
SanDisk Corporation (USA)
Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Sony Corporation (Japan)
5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Griffin Releases New Survivor Series Cases for iPhone X Devices
Incipio® Launches Protective Cases for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+
Incipio® Unveils NGP® and DualPro® Protective Cases for Samsung Galaxy Note9
Incipio Introduces Protective Cases for iPhone X Devices
Incipio Unveils Protective Cases for Google Pixel 3
Plantronics Unveils Plantronics Elara 60 Series Mobile Phone Station
Otter Products Unveils LifeProof and OtterBox Cases for Apple iPhone
Tesla Introduces Portable Wireless Charger for iPhones and Android Phones
Pelican Introduces Protective Cases for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+
Pelican Introduces New Protective Cases for Samsung Galaxy Note9
Pelican Launches New Line of Cases for iPhone® X Devices
RHA to Launch CL2 Planar Wireless In-Ear Planar Magnetic Headphones
Belkin Unveils Apple-Certified Boost Charge Power Bank
Samsung Launches New Wireless AKG Headphones
Master & Dynamic Releases MW07 True Wireless Earphones
Duracell Introduces New Power Banks in India
Xiaomi Introduces 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i Red Edition in India
HARMAN International Introduces JBL Endurance Sports Earphones
HARMAN International Rolls Out JBL Free In-Ear Headphone in India
VogDUO Introduces Charger Go Ultra Slim USB-C Car Charger
Pelican Unveils Pelican™ Marine Smartphone Case
Pelican Releases Ambassador Xase for the iPhone™ 6s/7
OtterBox Introduces Pursuit Series Rugged Cases for iPhone
and 7 Plus
OtterBox Releases Defender & Symmetry Protective Cases for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Google Launches Google Pixel Buds Wireless Headphones
Griffin Technology Unveils Survivor Glass Tempered Glass Screen
Griffin Technology Introduces Griffin Reserve Power Banks
Griffin Technology Launches Survivor Strong Protective Cases for Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime
Griffin Technology Debuts Reserve Mobile Power Solutions
Griffin Technology Releases Survivor® Protective Cases for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Griffin Technology Rolls Out Survivor Protective Solutions for Samsung Galaxy Note8
Griffin Technology Unveils USB-C PowerBlock SE Wall Charger and Premium USB-C Cables
Incipio® Releases New Accessories for Samsung Galaxy Note8
Incipio® Rolls Out Style-Driven Cases for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Incipio® Releases Kiddy Lock™ Case for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
Incipio® Introduces Core Series Protective Cases for BlackBerry KEYone
Incipio® Introduces Incipio ONE™ Case for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
Incipio® Introduces OX® Case Audio Enabled Case for iPhone 7
Incipio® Unveils Design, Esquire & Core Series Protective Solutions for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
Huawei Introduces 10,000mAh 22W Power Bank in China
Western Digital Unveils 256GB SanDisk Ultra® microSDXC™ UHS-I Card
Energizer Launches Smartphone Accessories in India
DETEL Releases Detel D10000 and D12500 High Capacity Power Banks
Focal® Unveils Clear Headphone
Sony Unveils Hi-Res Wireless Noise Canceling Stereo Headphones
Xiaomi Launches New Power Banks in India
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Apple Receives Occupancy Permits for New Apple Park Headquarters
Samsung Inaugurates Samsung Experience Store in Toronto
Philips Awards A/V Licenses to TPV Technology
Zagg to Acquire Braven from Incipio Group
Mophie Establishes Nimble to Produce Eco-friendly Smartphone Accessories
Synaptics Teams Up with Baidu
Samsung Acquires Harman International
Western Digital Relocates Headquarters to San Jose
LG Electronics Breaks Ground for North American Headquarters in New Jersey
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 23: World Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories by Segment - Chargers, Device Protection, Headsets, Power Banks and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories by Segment - Chargers, Device Protection, Headsets, Power Banks and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Chargers, Device Protection, Headsets, Power Banks and Others Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Smartphone Usage Patterns Steer Demand for Mobile Phone Accessories
Smartphone Sales Remain on Upward Trajectory
Table 29: Smartphone Users (in Millions) in the United States: 2011-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 30: US Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories by Segment - Chargers, Device Protection, Headsets, Power Banks and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: US Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories by Segment - Chargers, Device Protection, Headsets, Power Banks and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: US 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Chargers, Device Protection, Headsets, Power Banks and Others Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
Table 33: Canadian Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Canadian Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Japanese Market Driven by Consumers Penchant for Sophisticated Mobile Accessories
Smartphones Market in Japan: A Macro Perspective
B.Market Analytics
Table 35: Japanese Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Japanese Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 Europe
Market Analysis
Table 37: European Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: European Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: European 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 40: French Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: French Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
Table 42: German Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: German Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 44: Italian Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Italian Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
Table 46: UK Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: UK Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 48: Spanish Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Spanish Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
Table 50: Russian Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Russian Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
Table 52: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Asian Countries to Drive Future Growth
Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success
B.Market Analytics
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.1 China
A.Market Analysis
World's Largest Market for Mobile Phone Accessories
Cost-Effectiveness Remains Key to Success
Robust Production Base Functions as Catalyst for Market Expansion
Power Banks Poised to Witness Exponential Growth
Key Statistical Findings
Table 57: Chinese Online Mobile Accessories Sales by Type (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Online Requests/Orders/Purchases for Bluetooth Handsfree Headsets, Bluetooth Headsets, Novelties, Protective Cases and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 58: Chinese Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Chinese Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.2 India
A.Market Analysis
Fastest Growing Market in the World
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Growth Inhibitors
Competitive Scenario
Cost-Effectiveness & Value for Money Critical to Success
B.Market Analytics
Table 60: Indian Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Indian Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.3 South Korea
Market Analysis
Table 62: South Korean Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: South Korean Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6 Latin America
A.Market Analysis
Latin America Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Table 66: Smartphone Penetration Rate (%) for Select Countries in Latin America as a Percentage of Mobile Phone Users: 2015 & 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 67: Latin American Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Latin American Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Mobile Phone Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for the Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6.1 Brazil
Market Analysis
Table 70: Brazilian Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Brazilian Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6.2 Mexico
Market Analysis
Table 72: Mexican Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Mexican Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6.3 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 74: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
Table 76: Rest of World Recent Past, Present and Future Analysis for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Rest of World Historic Review for Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 102 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 114) The United States (52) Canada (2) Japan (3) Europe (13) - France (1) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (3) - Rest of Europe (8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (44)
