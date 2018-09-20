Global Mobile Printing Market to 2023 - Major Players are HP Development Company, L.P., Epson America, Canon, Apple and Xerox

DUBLIN, Sept 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Mobile Printing Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile printing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.50% over the forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

Mobile printing is a process where data is sent from a smartphone to the printer wirelessly and is an emerging printing process. Mobile printing can be done via two approaches: the first one involves direct data transfer to the printer by a mobile phone and the second one involves an indirect data transfer from a mobile phone to a computer attached to the printer. This technology enhances the security of the device and system by enabling the user to set a password in order to prevent any unauthorized access. It also reduces overall installation costs of network points and fitting cables.

The market for mobile printing is increasingly being driven by rising number of smartphones and tablet users, growing mobile workforce, and high rate of adoption of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) program among various enterprises. Growing focus on centralized printing environment in order to reduce installation costs of a large set of printers at workplace will further propel the growth of the global mobile printing market during the forecast period.

However, security concerns regarding potential data leaks through unauthorized access to printed documents will hinder the growth of the global mobile printing market. North America is expected to hold a significant market share due to the increased adoption of cloud storage technologies while the Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are HP Development Company, L.P., Epson America, Inc., Canon Inc., Apple Inc., and Xerox Corporation among others.



