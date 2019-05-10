Global Mobile Robot Market to Grow at a CAGR of 19.67% from 2018-2023

DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile Robot Market: Focus on Type(Automated Guided Vehicle, Autonomous Mobile Robot, and Unmanned Ground Vehicle), and Industry - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile robot market is expected to witness a high growth rate owing to the increased need for organizational efficiency and accuracy, rising labor cost, unavailability of skilled labor, and progress in both software, including cognitive technologies, and hardware, particularly sensors, actuators, and batteries.

Moreover, the increase in demand for mobile robots across sectors, such as healthcare, food and beverage, banking, and retail is another major factor behind the growth of the global mobile robot market. The increased adoption rate can be attributed to the rapid technological advancements taking place in the field of mobile robotics.

According to this analysis, the global mobile robot market generated $4.03 billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.67% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The following points provide a detailed description of the topics covered in the report:

This report identifies the global mobile robot market under different segments such as types, industries, and region.

It examines the prime supply and demand-side factors that affect the growth of the market and the current and future trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges prevalent in the global mobile robot market.

The report also highlights the supply chain of the industry.

This report includes a detailed competitive analysis, which focuses on the key market developments and strategies followed by the top players in the market.

The market for different types of mobile robots such as an automated guided vehicle (AGV), autonomous mobile robot (AMR), and unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) has been estimated and analyzed.

The global mobile robot market has been analyzed in the study for major regions including North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World.

, , , and Rest-of-the-World. The study provides a detailed analysis of 20 key players in the global mobile robot market in the company profiles section, including Aethon Inc., Aubo Robotics, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Daifuku Co., Ltd, Fetch Robotics, Inc., General Dynamics, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), John Bean Technologies (JBT Corporation), KION Group, Lockheed Martin, Locus Robotics, Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR), Northrop Grumman Corporation, Omron Adept Technology, Oshkosh Corporation, Rocla Oy, Seegrid Corporation, Swisslog Holding AG, Transbotics Corporation, and QinetiQ Group. This section covers company snapshots, key products and services, major developments, and individual SWOT analysis.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Competitive Insights

Industry Analysis

Global Mobile Robot Market

Global Mobile Robot Market (by Type)

Global Mobile Robot Market (by Industry)

Global Mobile Robot Market (by Region)

Company Profiles

Research Scope and Methodology

