Global Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors Market Analysis 2020, Featuring Key Players ABB Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Awabot, Clearpath Robotics Inc. and Myomo Inc

DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors market is poised to grow by $ 941.58 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing number of patients with chronic diseases and demand for high-tech hospitals. This study identifies the empowerment of staff ability as another prime reason driving the mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors market growth during the next few years.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors market analysis includes end-user segments and geographic landscapes.



The mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors market is segmented as below:



By End-user

Healthcare

Hospitality

By Geographic Landscapes

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

The mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors market covers the following areas:

Mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors market sizing

Mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors market forecast

Mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Awabot, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Myomo Inc., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Savioke Inc., Starship Technologies Inc., and Teradyne Inc.. Also, the mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Autonomous mobile robots - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Remote-controlled mobile robots - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Companies Mentioned:



ABB Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Awabot

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Myomo Inc.

OMRON Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Savioke Inc.

Starship Technologies Inc.

Teradyne Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a3qmkx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

