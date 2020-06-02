Global Mobile Security Markets 2020 - Areas of Advancement in Light of COVID-19
Jun 02, 2020, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industry Insights on Mobile Security Threats & Growth During COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report was commissioned to examine how Cybersecurity threats are increased by the COVID-19 global pandemic and to recommend areas of advancement.
The new Industry Insights report focuses on Key Performance Indicators such as:
- Industry Size
- Industry Growth
- Company Growth
- Sales per Company
- Inflation And Pricing
- Profitability
- Right Sizing Analysis
- Expense Benchmarking
- Operational Expenses
- Payroll
- Payroll by State
- Talent Categorisation Benchmarks
- Talent Categorisation Pay Ranges
- Talent Turnover
The strategic information contained in this report may be used for: due diligence, cost-cutting, benchmarking policies, planning strategies, evaluating company opportunities, forecasting financial prospects and analysis, risk management analysis, and/or streamlining processes.
The research clarifies how cybersecurity companies are tackling high-risk exposures and are expanding their use cases for mobile security. Demand for Cybersecurity and Mobile Security solutions, in particular, are headed for acceleration.
Key Topics Covered
- Intro
- Analytical Applications
- Executive Summary
- Facts & Figures
- Future Goals
- Services
- Meet the Founder
- Methodology & Sources
- References
Companies Mentioned
- Center for Strategic and International Studies
- Checkpoint Security
- Dell
- Department of Defense (DoD)
- IBM
- McAfee
- Ponemon Institute Research
- State of the CIO
- Strategic Analytics
- Symantec
- United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
