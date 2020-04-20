Global Mobile Speech Recognition Software Industry

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Mobile Speech Recognition Software market worldwide is projected to grow by US$234.7 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 11.4%. Mobile Speech Recognition Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$443.6 Million by the year 2025, Mobile Speech Recognition Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$9.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$7.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mobile Speech Recognition Software will reach a market size of US$24.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$56.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advanced Voice Recognition Systems Inc.

Amazon Inc.

Apple Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Google Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

LumenVox LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications Inc.

Sensory Inc.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Mobile Speech Recognition Technology: Delivering the Power of

Speech to Mobile Devices

Recent Market Activity

Speech Recognition Technology: An Indispensable Man-to-Machine

Communication Tool in New-Age Mobile Devices

Recent Advancements in Mobile Speech Recognition Summarized

Nuance Communications

Google Now

Apple?s Siri

Amazon?s Alexa

Baidu?s Deep Speech

Microsoft Cortana

IBM Watson

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets to Maintain their Dominance

Developing Countries to Drive Global Growth in the Short-to-

Medium Term Period

China?s Speech Recognition Market: A Tough Nut to Crack for

Google?

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile Speech Recognition Software Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Advanced Voice Recognition Systems, Inc.

Amazon, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Baidu, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Google, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

LumenVox LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Sensory, Inc.





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Prominence of Voice-Based User Interface Technologies

in Mobile Devices Drive Strong Market Growth

Sophisticated Conversational User Interfaces Set to Replace

Graphical User Interface (GUI)

Advancements in Processing Power Improves Speech Recognition

Efficiency

The Steadily Expanding Mobile Ecosystem Globally: An Important

Opportunity Indicator

Robust Demand for Smartphones Sets the Perfect Platform for

Market Growth

Despite Decline in Popularity, Feature-Rich and High-End

Tablets Sustain Demand for Mobile Speech Recognition

Mobile SMS: An Underutilized Feature with Huge Untapped

Potential for Mobile Speech Recognition Technology

Wearable & Hearable Devices: The Next Frontier to Conquer for

Mobile Speech Recognition Technology

Speech Recognition Coupled with Hearable Technology to

Transform User Experience

Emerging IoT to Widen Demand for Mobile Speech Recognition

Technology

Cloud-Based Speech Technology Solutions Enhance Performance and

Improves User Experience

Accuracy, Efficiency, and Response Time Benefits Spur Demand

for Automated Speech Recognition (ASR)

Mobile Speech Recognition Technology to Revolutionize Voice

Commerce and Voice Banking

Stringent Vehicle Driving Laws Augurs Well for Market Penetration

Use of Mobile Phone Navigation Applications Made Easy by Speech

Recognition

Focus on Employee Productivity & Efficiency to Drive Adoption

of Mobile SR in Enterprises

Growing Use of Voice Enabled Portals Drive Adoption in Enterprises

Speech Recognition Technologies to Drive Next Generation

Marketing Campaigns

Favorable Trends in the Communications Industry Strengthens

Market Prospects

Spurt in Internet Usage

Move towards Convergence

Proliferation of Embedded Devices

Rise in Social Networking

Substitution of Conventional Phone Services by VoIP

Key Factors Hampering Growth Prospects for Mobile Speech

Recognition

Limited Understanding of Words and Inability to Process Large

Vocabulary of Information

Low Accuracy due to Ambient Noise

Lack of Awareness

Need for Improvements in Processor Technology

High Cost of Speech Recognition Implementations

Noteworthy Trends in a Nutshell

Passwords Becoming More Prominent

Speech Recognition Integrating Voice Verification

Voice Search Gain Popularity





