Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Outlook to 2027: Includes Profiles of 127 Major Players
Jun 04, 2020, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market worldwide will grow by a projected US$519.2 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%.
Wireless Application Protocol, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 11.7% and reach a market size of US$307.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Wireless Application Protocol market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 9.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$19.2 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$16.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Wireless Application Protocol segment will reach a market size of US$10.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 15.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$106.4 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.
Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- A Prelude
- Key Milestones in Telecom Industry
- Recent Market Activity
- Internet Revolution Boosts MVAS Market
- The Unique Resilience of MVAS
- Reshuffling of the MVAS Value Chain
- Development of the New 'VAS 2.0' Ecosystem
- Mobile Tipping Point: A Fast Approaching Phenomenon
- Mobile Value Added Services Primed to Expand
- Untapped Opportunities in Developing Markets
- VAS Providers Gear Up for Wider Clientele
- Offering of Value Added Services to Boost Adoption of m-Commerce
- Providing MVAS - Now More of a Compulsion than an Option for MSPs
- From MSPs to Mobile Users - Entire Mobile Industry Value Chain Bets Big on MVAS
- A Peek at Various Value Chain Participants in MVAS Market
- Application-to-Person Messaging
- SMS Alternatives Emerge as the Mainstream
- OTT Messaging Apps - Complementary or Supplementary to SMS?
- VAS to Generate Huge Opportunities in Content and Applications
- Factors Facilitating Mass Adoption of Content and Application
- Mobile Music Downloads Rule the Roost in Emerging Markets
- Mobile TV - The Next Big Bet
- Market Strategies
- Strengthening Operator Billing for Drive Monetization
- Devoting more resources on apps Capable of Generating High ROI
- Freemium Model
- Partnering with OTT Players
- Accepting Prepaid Segment
- Reducing Complexity of Data Plans
- Outlook
- Developing Markets - Hotspots for Growth
- Opportunity Indicators
- Aggressive Customer Retention Strategies by MSPs to Sustain Demand for MVAS in Developed Markets
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Amazon.com, Inc. (USA)
- America Movil SAB de CV (Mexico)
- Apple, Inc. (USA)
- AT&T, Inc. (USA)
- Bharti Airtel Limited (India)
- Blackberry Limited (Canada)
- Computaris International Ltd. (UK)
- Dialogic, Inc. (USA)
- eServGlobal (France)
- Etihad Etisalat Co. (Saudi Arabia)
- Gemalto NV (The Netherlands)
- Google, Inc. (USA)
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)
- Intersec SA (France)
- KongZhong Corp. (China)
- Mavenir Systems, Inc. (USA)
- NTT DoCoMo, Inc. (Japan)
- OnMobile Global Ltd. (India)
- Opencode Systems Ltd. (Bulgaria)
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
- Samsung Apps
- Sprint Corporation (USA)
- Tech Mahindra Limited (India)
- CanvasM Technologies Limited (India)
- Mahindra Comviva (India)
- Telefnica S.A. (Spain)
- Vodafone Group plc (UK)
- ZTE Corporation (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Usage of Connected Devices - A Key Growth Driver
- Mobile Browsing - A Major Revenue Contributor
- Key Statistical Data
- Data and New Technologies Rule the Roost
- Growth of VAS and OTT Services
- Advent of Social Media Platforms Foster Growth for MVAS
- Increased Mobile Engagement Expected to Drive M-Commerce Revenues
- Content Marketing, a Major Marketing Tactic for E-commerce
- Chatbots for Handling Growing Volume
- Social Media Platforms Help Brands to Serve Customers
- Safe and Secure Payment Processing Technologies on Mobile Platforms
- Artificial Intelligence for Automatic Interaction
- Native Push Notifications, a Powerful Tool
- Faster Delivery for Attracting Customers
- Growing Penetration of Fixed/Mobile Networks and Internet based Devices Transforming Consumers' Mobile Communications Behaviors
- VAS to Boost Adoption of mobile Phones for Making Payments and Purchasing
- Growing Popularity of In-aisle Payment Technology
- Personalized Experience for Customers
- Online Advertising Driving MVAS
- Popularity of Video Content
- Ecommerce and mCommerce
- Improved Social Engagement on Social Media
- Wearables Drive MVAS
- Trends Shaping the Global Mobile Ecosystem
- Artificial Intelligence for Strengthening Performance of Emerging Sectors
- Impressive Growth in Revenue Generation by Content Services
- Robust Demand of Smartphones in Emerging Markets
- Primary Use of Mobile Internet by New Mobile Subscribers
- Growth in OTT Communications Apps Negatively Impacting P2P SMS
- A2P SMS Adoption by Enterprises Continues to Grow
- Innovations in A2P SMS Landscape
- Quality Enhancement
- Enhancing Effectiveness
- MNOs Move to Protect Revenues
- Enterprise Communications Enter the OTT Space
- Greater Engagement of OTT Communications Apps with Enterprises
- Use of SMS for Internal Communication in Enterprises
- Expanded Usage of SMS Communication by Enterprises
- Key SMS Alternatives
- Future Technological Developments
- WebRTC in the Enterprise
- Growing Usage of WebRTC Technology in Enterprises
- WebRTC as Substitute for A2P SMS
- Mobile Finance - The Fastest Growing MVAS Segment
- Smartphones: A Key Enabler of Mobile Finance/Commerce
- Mobile Banking Market - An Intensifying Mobile Data Traffic Stream
- Mobile Payments - A Large Revenue Generator
- Location-Based Services Extend Opportunity
- Location-Based Advertising Gain Rapid Adoption
- Premium SMS to Revive Market Opportunities for Traditional Messaging Based Services
- Growing Demand for Entertainment Content
- Key Opportunity Indicators
- Mobile Music Fuels MVAS Market Growth
- Mobile Gaming Offers Opportunities On a Platter
- Strong Demand for Mobile Video Provides Growth Impetus
- Mobile TV Generates Additional Revenues for MVAS Market Participants
- Mobile Gambling Market on Roll Worldwide
- 'Social Networking on the Move' Encourages MVAS Market Growth
- Key Statistical Data
- Utility MVAS to Grow in Popularity in Coming Years
- M-Governance: An Emerging Frontier
- M-Learning: Learning on the Move
- M-Health Gaining Traction in Healthcare
- M-Agriculture Tends to Emerge as a Boon for Agriculture Community
- M-Advertising Gains Prominence
- Key Statistical Data
- Enterprise: A Critical Segment for Mobile Data Providers
- M-Engagement: The Future of MVAS
- High-Speed Networks Determine Success of New Mobile MVAS Services
- MVAS Over Wi-Fi: An Emerging Revenue Generator
- Cloud - The New Paradigm for Mobile VAS
- Network Operators Lean Towards Managed MVAS Services
- Key Issues & Challenges
- Piracy - A Burning Issue for Digital Music & Video Content
- Growth in Mobile Users to Drive MVAS
- Key Opportunity indicators
- Growing Smartphone Sales Lends Traction to MVAS Market
- Opportunity Indicators
- Media Tablets too Add to the Demand for MVAS
- Apple App Store & Google Play Revolutionize Mobile Content Distribution - Lend Traction to MVAS
- App Store vs Google Play: A Comparative Analysis
- Paid Services or Free Apps - Opportunity Nevertheless for MVAS Participants
- Changing Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Augur Well for MVAS Market
- Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects for MVAS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 127
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dvu4ij
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets