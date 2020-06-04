Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Outlook to 2027: Includes Profiles of 127 Major Players

DUBLIN, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market worldwide will grow by a projected US$519.2 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%.



Wireless Application Protocol, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 11.7% and reach a market size of US$307.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Wireless Application Protocol market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 9.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$19.2 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$16.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Wireless Application Protocol segment will reach a market size of US$10.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 15.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$106.4 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.



Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



A Prelude

Key Milestones in Telecom Industry

Recent Market Activity

Internet Revolution Boosts MVAS Market

The Unique Resilience of MVAS

Reshuffling of the MVAS Value Chain

Development of the New 'VAS 2.0' Ecosystem

Mobile Tipping Point: A Fast Approaching Phenomenon

Mobile Value Added Services Primed to Expand

Untapped Opportunities in Developing Markets

VAS Providers Gear Up for Wider Clientele

Offering of Value Added Services to Boost Adoption of m-Commerce

Providing MVAS - Now More of a Compulsion than an Option for MSPs

From MSPs to Mobile Users - Entire Mobile Industry Value Chain Bets Big on MVAS

A Peek at Various Value Chain Participants in MVAS Market

Application-to-Person Messaging

SMS Alternatives Emerge as the Mainstream

OTT Messaging Apps - Complementary or Supplementary to SMS?

VAS to Generate Huge Opportunities in Content and Applications

Factors Facilitating Mass Adoption of Content and Application

Mobile Music Downloads Rule the Roost in Emerging Markets

Mobile TV - The Next Big Bet

Market Strategies

Strengthening Operator Billing for Drive Monetization

Devoting more resources on apps Capable of Generating High ROI

Freemium Model

Partnering with OTT Players

Accepting Prepaid Segment

Reducing Complexity of Data Plans

Outlook

Developing Markets - Hotspots for Growth

Opportunity Indicators

Aggressive Customer Retention Strategies by MSPs to Sustain Demand for MVAS in Developed Markets

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Amazon.com, Inc. ( USA )

) America Movil SAB de CV ( Mexico )

) Apple, Inc. ( USA )

) AT&T, Inc. ( USA )

) Bharti Airtel Limited ( India )

) Blackberry Limited ( Canada )

) Computaris International Ltd. (UK)

Dialogic, Inc. ( USA )

) eServGlobal ( France )

) Etihad Etisalat Co. ( Saudi Arabia )

) Gemalto NV ( The Netherlands )

) Google, Inc. ( USA )

) Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Intersec SA ( France )

) KongZhong Corp. ( China )

) Mavenir Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) NTT DoCoMo, Inc. ( Japan )

) OnMobile Global Ltd. ( India )

) Opencode Systems Ltd. ( Bulgaria )

) Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Samsung Apps

Sprint Corporation ( USA )

) Tech Mahindra Limited ( India )

) CanvasM Technologies Limited ( India )

) Mahindra Comviva ( India )

) Telefnica S.A. ( Spain )

) Vodafone Group plc (UK)

ZTE Corporation ( China )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Usage of Connected Devices - A Key Growth Driver

Mobile Browsing - A Major Revenue Contributor

Key Statistical Data

Data and New Technologies Rule the Roost

Growth of VAS and OTT Services

Advent of Social Media Platforms Foster Growth for MVAS

Increased Mobile Engagement Expected to Drive M-Commerce Revenues

Content Marketing, a Major Marketing Tactic for E-commerce

Chatbots for Handling Growing Volume

Social Media Platforms Help Brands to Serve Customers

Safe and Secure Payment Processing Technologies on Mobile Platforms

Artificial Intelligence for Automatic Interaction

Native Push Notifications, a Powerful Tool

Faster Delivery for Attracting Customers

Growing Penetration of Fixed/Mobile Networks and Internet based Devices Transforming Consumers' Mobile Communications Behaviors

VAS to Boost Adoption of mobile Phones for Making Payments and Purchasing

Growing Popularity of In-aisle Payment Technology

Personalized Experience for Customers

Online Advertising Driving MVAS

Popularity of Video Content

Ecommerce and mCommerce

Improved Social Engagement on Social Media

Wearables Drive MVAS

Trends Shaping the Global Mobile Ecosystem

Artificial Intelligence for Strengthening Performance of Emerging Sectors

Impressive Growth in Revenue Generation by Content Services

Robust Demand of Smartphones in Emerging Markets

Primary Use of Mobile Internet by New Mobile Subscribers

Growth in OTT Communications Apps Negatively Impacting P2P SMS

A2P SMS Adoption by Enterprises Continues to Grow

Innovations in A2P SMS Landscape

Quality Enhancement

Enhancing Effectiveness

MNOs Move to Protect Revenues

Enterprise Communications Enter the OTT Space

Greater Engagement of OTT Communications Apps with Enterprises

Use of SMS for Internal Communication in Enterprises

Expanded Usage of SMS Communication by Enterprises

Key SMS Alternatives

Future Technological Developments

WebRTC in the Enterprise

Growing Usage of WebRTC Technology in Enterprises

WebRTC as Substitute for A2P SMS

Mobile Finance - The Fastest Growing MVAS Segment

Smartphones: A Key Enabler of Mobile Finance/Commerce

Mobile Banking Market - An Intensifying Mobile Data Traffic Stream

Mobile Payments - A Large Revenue Generator

Location-Based Services Extend Opportunity

Location-Based Advertising Gain Rapid Adoption

Premium SMS to Revive Market Opportunities for Traditional Messaging Based Services

Growing Demand for Entertainment Content

Key Opportunity Indicators

Mobile Music Fuels MVAS Market Growth

Mobile Gaming Offers Opportunities On a Platter

Strong Demand for Mobile Video Provides Growth Impetus

Mobile TV Generates Additional Revenues for MVAS Market Participants

Mobile Gambling Market on Roll Worldwide

'Social Networking on the Move' Encourages MVAS Market Growth

Key Statistical Data

Utility MVAS to Grow in Popularity in Coming Years

M-Governance: An Emerging Frontier

M-Learning: Learning on the Move

M-Health Gaining Traction in Healthcare

M-Agriculture Tends to Emerge as a Boon for Agriculture Community

M-Advertising Gains Prominence

Key Statistical Data

Enterprise: A Critical Segment for Mobile Data Providers

M-Engagement: The Future of MVAS

High-Speed Networks Determine Success of New Mobile MVAS Services

MVAS Over Wi-Fi: An Emerging Revenue Generator

Cloud - The New Paradigm for Mobile VAS

Network Operators Lean Towards Managed MVAS Services

Key Issues & Challenges

Piracy - A Burning Issue for Digital Music & Video Content

Growth in Mobile Users to Drive MVAS

Key Opportunity indicators

Growing Smartphone Sales Lends Traction to MVAS Market

Opportunity Indicators

Media Tablets too Add to the Demand for MVAS

Apple App Store & Google Play Revolutionize Mobile Content Distribution - Lend Traction to MVAS

& Google Play Revolutionize Mobile Content Distribution - Lend Traction to MVAS App Store vs Google Play: A Comparative Analysis

vs Google Play: A Comparative Analysis Paid Services or Free Apps - Opportunity Nevertheless for MVAS Participants

Changing Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Augur Well for MVAS Market

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects for MVAS

Total Companies Profiled: 127

