Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Industry Analysis, 2018-2027: Impact of COVID-19
Jun 09, 2020, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market accounted for $59.23 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $122.41 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing the use of smart phones and growing demand for value-added services. However, high competition is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
By deployment, the cloud segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it offers maximum benefits at the lowest costs. On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period because of the increased adoption of advanced technologies in the region.
Some of the key players in Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market include T-Mobile AG, Sprint Corporation, AT&T Inc, Truphone Limited, AirVoice Wireless, Telefonica S.A., Verizon Wireless Inc, Citic Telcom International Holding Limited, Virgin Mobile, Lebara Group, KDDI Mobile, Exetel Pty Ltd, TracFone Wireless Inc, Lycamobile Group, and Amdocs.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Deployment
5.1 Introduction
5.2 On-premise
5.3 Cloud
6 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Operational Model
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Full Mobile Virtual Network Operator
6.3 Enhanced Service Mobile Virtual Network Operator
6.4 Reseller Mobile Virtual Network Operator
6.5 Service Operator Mobile Virtual Network Operator
6.6 Light Mobile Virtual Network Operator
7 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Organization Size
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Large Enterprises
7.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
8 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Service Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Postpaid
8.3 Prepaid
9 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Subscriber
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Enterprise
9.3 Consumer
10 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Infrastructure
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Thin Mobile Virtual Network Operator
10.3 Thick Mobile Virtual Network Operator
10.4 Skinny Mobile Virtual Network Operator
11 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Business Model
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Business
11.3 Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M)
11.4 Telecom
11.5 Specialist Data
11.6 Bundled
11.7 Retail
11.8 Discount
11.9 Roaming
11.10 Ethnic
11.11 Migrant
11.12 Youth/Media
11.13 International/Roaming
12 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Service
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Marketing & Sales
12.3 Network Routing, Customer Care
12.4 Handset Management
13 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Application
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Billing Support Systems
13.3 Sales Personnel
13.4 Customer Service
13.5 Marketing
14 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Geography
14.1 Introduction
14.2 North America
14.3 Europe
14.4 Asia-Pacific
14.5 South America
14.6 Middle East & Africa
15 Key Developments
15.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
15.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
15.3 New Product Launch
15.4 Expansions
15.5 Other Key Strategies
16 Company Profiling
16.1 T-Mobile AG
16.2 Sprint Corporation
16.3 AT&T Inc.
16.4 Truphone Limited
16.5 AirVoice Wireless
16.6 Telefonica S.A.
16.7 Verizon Wireless Inc.
16.8 Citic Telcom International Holding Limited
16.9 Virgin Mobile
16.10 Lebara Group
16.11 KDDI Mobile
16.12 Exetel Pty. Ltd.
16.13 TracFone Wireless Inc.
16.14 Lycamobile Group
16.15 Amdocs
