Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Industry Analysis, 2018-2027: Impact of COVID-19

The Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market accounted for $59.23 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $122.41 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing the use of smart phones and growing demand for value-added services. However, high competition is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



By deployment, the cloud segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it offers maximum benefits at the lowest costs. On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period because of the increased adoption of advanced technologies in the region.



Some of the key players in Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market include T-Mobile AG, Sprint Corporation, AT&T Inc, Truphone Limited, AirVoice Wireless, Telefonica S.A., Verizon Wireless Inc, Citic Telcom International Holding Limited, Virgin Mobile, Lebara Group, KDDI Mobile, Exetel Pty Ltd, TracFone Wireless Inc, Lycamobile Group, and Amdocs.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Deployment

5.1 Introduction

5.2 On-premise

5.3 Cloud



6 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Operational Model

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Full Mobile Virtual Network Operator

6.3 Enhanced Service Mobile Virtual Network Operator

6.4 Reseller Mobile Virtual Network Operator

6.5 Service Operator Mobile Virtual Network Operator

6.6 Light Mobile Virtual Network Operator



7 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises



8 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Service Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Postpaid

8.3 Prepaid



9 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Subscriber

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Enterprise

9.3 Consumer



10 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Infrastructure

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Thin Mobile Virtual Network Operator

10.3 Thick Mobile Virtual Network Operator

10.4 Skinny Mobile Virtual Network Operator



11 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Business Model

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Business

11.3 Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

11.4 Telecom

11.5 Specialist Data

11.6 Bundled

11.7 Retail

11.8 Discount

11.9 Roaming

11.10 Ethnic

11.11 Migrant

11.12 Youth/Media

11.13 International/Roaming



12 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Service

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Marketing & Sales

12.3 Network Routing, Customer Care

12.4 Handset Management



13 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Application

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Billing Support Systems

13.3 Sales Personnel

13.4 Customer Service

13.5 Marketing



14 Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market, By Geography

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.3 Europe

14.4 Asia-Pacific

14.5 South America

14.6 Middle East & Africa



15 Key Developments

15.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

15.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

15.3 New Product Launch

15.4 Expansions

15.5 Other Key Strategies



16 Company Profiling

16.1 T-Mobile AG

16.2 Sprint Corporation

16.3 AT&T Inc.

16.4 Truphone Limited

16.5 AirVoice Wireless

16.6 Telefonica S.A.

16.7 Verizon Wireless Inc.

16.8 Citic Telcom International Holding Limited

16.9 Virgin Mobile

16.10 Lebara Group

16.11 KDDI Mobile

16.12 Exetel Pty. Ltd.

16.13 TracFone Wireless Inc.

16.14 Lycamobile Group

16.15 Amdocs



