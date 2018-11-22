Global Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market 2018-2027: Focus on Money Transfer, Mobile Ticketing, Mobile Micropayment, Mobile Coupon, Mobile Commerce and Micropayments

DUBLIN, Nov 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include adoption of Bluetooth payments technology, rewards for the customers using wallet technologies and increase in contact less payment channels.

By type, the market is classified into money transfer, mobile ticketing, mobile micropayment, mobile coupon, mobile commerce and micropayments.

Depending on the mode of payment, the market is segregated into short message service (SMS), near-field communication, remote payment and unstructured supplementary service data (USSD). The near-field communication is further sub-divided into near-field communication (NFC) handset, near-field communication (NFC) chips and tags, near-field communication (NFC) readers, near-field communication (NFC) micro SD and near-field communication (NFC) SIM/UICC cards.

Based on supporting equipment, the market is fragments into radio-frequency identification (RFID), 4G technology, smart phones and mobile phones.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into entertainment, hotel booking, air tickets and boarding passes, bill payments, rail, metro and bus tickets, shopping and other applications.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Adoption of Bluetooth Payments Technology

3.1.2 Rewards for the Customers Using Wallet Technologies

3.1.3 Increase in Contact Less Payment Channels

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market, By Type

4.1 Money Transfer

4.2 Mobile Ticketing

4.3 Mobile Micropayment

4.4 Mobile Coupon

4.5 Mobile Commerce

4.6 Micropayments



5 Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market, By Mode Of Payment

5.1 Short Message Service (SMS)

5.2 Near-Field Communication

5.2.1 Near-Field Communication (NFC) Handset

5.2.2 Near-Field Communication (NFC) Chips And Tags

5.2.3 Near-Field Communication (NFC) Readers

5.2.4 Near-Field Communication (NFC) Micro SD

5.2.5 Near-Field Communication (NFC) SIM/UICC Cards

5.3 Remote Payment

5.4 Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD)



6 Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market, By Supporting Equipment

6.1 Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

6.2 4G Technology

6.3 Smart Phones

6.4 Mobile Phones



7 Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market, By Application

7.1 Entertainment

7.2 Hotel Booking

7.3 Air Tickets and Boarding Passes

7.4 Bill Payments

7.5 Rail, Metro and Bus Tickets

7.6 Shopping

7.7 Other Applications



8 Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies



Paypal Holdings Inc.

Google Wallet

Bharti Airtel Limited

American Express

AT&T Inc.

First Data Corp.

Apple Inc.

Idea Cellular Ltd.

Mastercard

Paytm Mobile Solutions Private Limited

Precash Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Vesta Corp.

Sprint Corp.

Visa Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Citrus Payment Solutions

