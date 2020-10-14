Global Mobile Weight Loss Market Report 2020: How Digitalization of Weight Loss has been Accelerated by the Current Pandemic, with a Long-Lasting Impact

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Mobile Weight Loss Market 2020: How Digital Solutions Transform the Weight Loss Industry and Chronic Care" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a study of the global market for mobile weight loss solutions, which assist people in weight loss efforts by providing various content and services. It is the most comprehensive account of the digital transformation in the weight loss industry.

The report also evaluates country market opportunities and profiles the top 10 country markets. It also discusses major trends that will transform the digital weight loss industry in the medium-term. Given the current economic uncertainty, the impact of the COVID-19 is also analyzed.

Mobile weight loss solutions have disrupted the global weight loss market, as the use of mobile apps has proven to be more efficient not only in comparison with on-site programs but also with other digital tools, such as web-based programs. The COVID-19 crisis has, even more, accelerated the mobile-centric digitalization of the weight loss industry.



Moreover, mobile weight loss solutions have already transformed chronic care, as they increasingly are an essential part of preventing and managing various chronic conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, hyperlipidemia, etc. The global mobile weight loss market is already a multi-billion market that is set to double by 2025, despite the currently unravelling economic difficulties.



Based on first-hand sources and comprehensive data, the report offers an unrivalled perspective on how mobile weight loss solutions transform the weight loss industry and chronic care, offering new investment and expansion opportunities. Analyzing in detail the market opportunity, the current market structure, competition, geography, and outlook, it provides exhaustive and insightful reading for those who are looking for new opportunities in one of the most thriving digital health markets.



Why this Market is so Attractive

Huge addressable market of 1.5 billion people worldwide, which is still set to grow to 2 billion people by 2025. The report examines regional differences, showing adoption rates and usage numbers on a country level.

Multibillion US$ market with strong growth potential, as customers are willing to pay and payers are about to buy-in. The report analyzes business models and service offerings that will ensure growth.

Mobile weight loss solutions will be at the core of digital chronic care, increasing the demand for digital weight loss competencies, assets, and solutions. The report shows have trailblazers have already implemented them.

Substantial investment opportunity, as more than 4,000 companies are currently active in the mobile weight loss market. The report analyzes top global players and local leaders.

The COVID-19 crisis is pushing acceptance of mobile weight loss solutions. The report demonstrates how digitalization of weight loss has been accelerated by the current pandemic, with a long-lasting impact.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Scope of the report



2. Management summary



3. The Impact of The COVID-19 Crisis on the Weight Loss and Behavior Change Industry



4. Global Opportunity For Mobile Weight Loss Services

4.1. Demographic Target Group: Overweight Prevalence Among Adults

4.2. Addressable Market: Overweight Audience with Capable Devices



5. The Mobile Weight Loss Ecosystem: Current Status

5.1. The Growth of the Supply Side: Number of Solutions (2010-2019)

5.2. The Growing Demand: Downloads and Usage (2018-2020)

5.3. The Diversity of the Market: Main Use Cases

5.4. The Diversity of the Market: Major Groups of Weight Loss Solutions

5.5. The Nutrition segment: The Most Popular Diets Used in Mobile Weight Loss Apps

5.6. Technology Improvements: Automated Logging, Data Syncing, and Device Connectivity in Mobile Weight Loss Solutions

5.7. Business Models and Revenue Streams: Market Size and Segmentation

5.8. Clinical Trials by Mobile Weight Loss Solutions Providers: Is There Proof-of-Concept Available?



6. Market Competition: Big Ecosystem, High Concentration

6.1. Weight Loss Market Players: The Competitive Landscape

6.2. Leading Publishers: Downloads, Usage, and Revenues



7. Leading Market Players: Company Profiles

7.1. WW International

7.2. Noom

7.3. Under Armour (MyFitnessPal)

7.4. Genesis Technology Partners (BetterMe)

7.5. YAZIO

7.6. Lifesum

7.7. Verv

7.8. Livongo Health

7.9. Omada Health

7.10. Lark Health



8. Top 10 Country Markets for Mobile Weight Loss Solutions

8.1. Geographic Structure of the Mobile Weight Loss Market

8.2. Top 10 Country Markets: Ranking by Downloads and Monthly Active Users

8.3. The United States

8.4. India

8.5. Russia

8.6. Brazil

8.7. The United Kingdom

8.8. Germany

8.9. France

8.10. Japan

8.11. Italy

8.12. Mexico



9. Major Trends that Will Shape the Mobile Weight Loss Market



10. Outlook: The Market's Forecast until 2025

10.1. The Impact of the COVID-19 Crisis on the Market: Key Scenarios and Assumptions

10.2. Demographic Target Group and Addressable Market Forecast

10.3. Downloads Forecast

10.4. Usage forecast: Baseline and Optimistic Scenarios

10.5. Revenue Forecast: Baseline and Optimistic Scenarios



11. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

A.R.I.S.E

ABISHKKING/Simple Design

aktiWir

asken Inc.

BetterMe

BodyFast

DROID INFINITY

Dario Health

Ego360

FINC Technologies

FatSecret

FitCraft Technologies

FitNow

Foodvisor

HealthifyMe

Komorebi

Komorobi

Lark Health

Leap Fitness

Lifesum

Liva Healthcare

Livongo Health

MEDIANO

Malte Volgt-Schler

Masug Portfolio Corporation

Noom

Omada Health

OurPath

Oviva

PurpleTeal

Simple App Studio

tech.fit

Truweight Wellness

UNITED Inc.

Under Armour (MyFitnessPal)

Urbanite

Verv

Vida Health

WW International

Wombat Apps

YAZIO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aesa0l

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

